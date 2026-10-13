Propertymark: viewings halve as 86% of sellers accept below asking

Buyers are looking at far fewer homes before they bid. Propertymark’s August housing insight report puts average viewings per property for sale at 1.7, down from nearly four two years ago, a 57% drop the trade body links to stretched affordability and cautious buyers.

The same report shows how far apart the two sides have drifted. Around 86% of estate agents said homes in their branch achieved less than the asking price in August, a clear sign that seller expectations keep overshooting what buyers will pay.

Sellers who wait for the market to come to them look exposed. Nathan Emerson, chief executive of Propertymark, said the market is functioning but momentum is patchy. “August’s figures show a housing market that is functioning, but where momentum remains uneven. The key issue for the industry is not a lack of activity, but the gap between what buyers are prepared to pay and what sellers are willing to accept,” he said. Emerson added that realistic pricing and local knowledge matter more than ever when most sales need negotiation.

Asking prices face a reality check

The pattern fits a summer of thin engagement. Propertymark notes seasonal factors may have played a part, but the direction is consistent: buyers visit less, compare harder and offer below the ticket price. Phil Spencer, founder of Move iQ, said sellers can no longer bank on competition alone. “Presentation, pricing and choosing the right moment can make a real difference, particularly when buyers are scrutinising value more closely,” he said.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on Chestertons data showing a quarter of London landlords re-letting after exit bids, which suggested rising yields are pulling some owners back from sale. The Propertymark figures explain why others hesitate: listing in this market often means accepting less after fewer viewings.

Landlords selling into a thin market

For landlords planning disposals, the numbers argue for sharper pricing from day one rather than testing the water high and cutting later. Homes that linger after repeated reductions invite lower offers, while correctly priced stock still moves. Nationwide data covered by Landlord Knowledge shows annual house price growth halving to 0.8% in September, which backs the same message on momentum.

The full detail sits in Propertymark’s August 2026 housing insight report, published this week.

What this means for landlords

If you plan to sell this autumn: price against recent completions, not aspirational listings, and expect offers below asking.

price against recent completions, not aspirational listings, and expect offers below asking. If you can hold: thin viewings and soft prices favour letting on, with Chestertons data showing re-let yields improving.

thin viewings and soft prices favour letting on, with Chestertons data showing re-let yields improving. Watch for: autumn Budget signals on property tax, which could freeze buyer demand further if sellers rush to beat changes.

autumn Budget signals on property tax, which could freeze buyer demand further if sellers rush to beat changes. Bottom line: sales still happen, but only for landlords who meet the market instead of chasing it.

Editor’s view

Two viewings per listing is not a market that rewards optimism. Landlords who need out should cut to the chase on price; landlords who do not need out have little reason to join the queue of discount sellers.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 14 October 2026

Sources: Propertymark, Move iQ

Related reading: Chestertons: quarter of London landlords re-let after exit bid

