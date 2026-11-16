Rightmove reveals asking prices fall 1.8% as rates bite

Average asking prices for newly listed homes fell 1.8 percent in November to £364,270, a drop of £6,745 that Rightmove says runs deeper than the ten-year November average of 1.1 percent.

The figures, published on 16 November, leave asking prices 0.2 percent below a year ago and put the market on course to end 2026 lower than it started. Rightmove’s index tracks sellers’ initial asking prices rather than completed sales, and the fall comes with newly listed properties up 3 percent on last year and the number of homes for sale at a 12-year high.

Record listing levels paired with stretched buyer budgets hand the initiative to purchasers, which resets the maths for investors weighing new acquisitions against planned exits.

Mortgage rates keep buyers cautious

Higher borrowing costs remain the main brake on activity. Rightmove’s daily mortgage tracker puts the average two-year fixed rate at 5.51 percent, marginally down from 5.55 percent last month but still far above the 4.25 percent seen before the war in Iran began. Full detail sits in Rightmove’s House Price Index series.

Colleen Babcock, property expert at Rightmove, said sellers are having to adjust to the new reality. “Higher mortgage rates have been a feature of the market for many months now and sellers are increasingly having to adapt to buyers’ tighter budgets,” she said.

She added that the larger-than-usual November fall suggests many sellers know they need to price temptingly in a market where stretched buyers can afford to be selective. Buyer activity has held up at lower levels than last year, with new sellers still coming to market. Rightmove notes that where several similar homes compete for attention, buyers are pausing plans or demanding discounts, which puts accurate initial pricing at a premium for anyone selling with vacant possession in sight.

North-south split favours northern stock

Regional gaps stay wide. Scotland leads annual asking-price growth at 3.8 percent, and the Midlands, the north of England, Scotland and Wales have all recorded annual increases. London sits at the other end, with asking prices down by more than £6,500 in the month as higher-value markets absorb the rate pressure first.

The headline fall flatters buyers in the south but changes little in markets where stock stays tight and rents keep climbing, so regional selection matters more than timing alone.

For yield-focused investors, softer purchase prices alongside firm rents change the entry calculation. Separate RICS data showing rental growth expectations at their strongest since early 2024 suggests income prospects are holding even where capital values wobble. If rates stay near current levels into the new year, agents expect the price adjustment to run ahead of any recovery in buyer urgency, so landlords planning 2027 purchases may find patience pays better than chasing the first reduced listing.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on Lloyds data showing house prices fell 1.2 percent in October, which means two major indices now point to a softening sales market heading into winter.

What this means for landlords

If you are buying: record listing levels and longer selling times give room to negotiate, especially on southern stock where sellers face the biggest rate-driven discount pressure.

record listing levels and longer selling times give room to negotiate, especially on southern stock where sellers face the biggest rate-driven discount pressure. If you are selling: price realistically from day one, as overpriced launches now risk extended marketing periods in a crowded field.

price realistically from day one, as overpriced launches now risk extended marketing periods in a crowded field. Watch for: mortgage pricing through December, with two-year fixed rates near 5.5 percent still the benchmark for stress-testing any purchase.

mortgage pricing through December, with two-year fixed rates near 5.5 percent still the benchmark for stress-testing any purchase. Yields picture: softer asking prices paired with positive rental expectations can lift gross yields on new purchases, so re-run the numbers on targets you dismissed earlier in the year.

softer asking prices paired with positive rental expectations can lift gross yields on new purchases, so re-run the numbers on targets you dismissed earlier in the year. Bottom line: a buyer’s market into year-end favours disciplined investors with finance in place over speculative sellers waiting for a rebound.

Editor’s view

Falling asking prices are not a distress signal for the rental sector, they are a repricing. Landlords who can act while sellers compete for attention may secure the best entries seen for some time, provided the borrowing cost still works.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 16 November 2026

Sources: Rightmove

Related reading: RICS reveals rental growth outlook hits strongest since early 2024

