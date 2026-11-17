The Government updated its Tenant Fees Act guidance on 12 November to confirm what landlords in England can charge for breach-of-contract damages and end-of-tenancy cleaning.

The update sits in the fees landlords can charge guide and the linked enforcement guidance. It says landlords may seek damages during a tenancy where repair cannot reasonably wait, such as a broken window the tenant damaged, through agreement or legal proceedings, but any claim must match actual loss with evidence.

Clean drafting now carries extra weight because the Renters Rights Act reset the letting framework on 1 May. With rent in advance capped at one month, deposits under closer scrutiny and councils handling more complaints, a wrongly worded damages or cleaning charge can quickly become a prohibited payment with a penalty attached.

Damages must match proven loss

The guidance draws a clear line on deterrents. Landlords and agents were warned against claims aimed at deterring a breach or punishing a tenant, with the Government saying clauses that seek to act as a deterrent are generally not enforceable. A payment can only recover losses or costs actually incurred because of the breach.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s November report on 40 percent of landlords tightening references since the Renters Rights Act, which showed owners shifting risk control to the front end. The fees update completes the other half of that picture by limiting what can be charged after problems arise.

Practical handling matters. Where damage needs fast repair, landlords can ask the tenant to pay during the tenancy if the tenant is responsible, but they should keep invoices, photos and records of the breach. In most cases the Government says it will be appropriate to recover damages through the tenancy deposit at the end, rather than billing mid-tenancy.

Cleaning, keys, late rent and guarantors clarified

Routine cleaning fees stay banned. Landlords cannot require a tenant to pay a cleaning fee, and any automatic charge would likely count as a prohibited payment. A tenant must still leave the property as found, allowing for fair wear and tear, and landlords can recover proven cleaning costs through the deposit or as damages with evidence of spend.

Default fees need a contractual base. Landlords can charge for a lost key or security device and for late rent only where the tenancy agreement allows it, with the tenant told about the fees before signing. Tenancy changes requested by the tenant are capped in practice at 50 pounds unless the landlord can evidence higher reasonable costs.

That deposit route links to wider dispute risk covered in Landlord Knowledge’s October report on 38 percent of tenants unaware of deposit challenge rights, which underlined how often deductions are tested. Claims without paperwork are the ones most likely to fail when a scheme or council looks closely.

Guarantor rules were also spelled out. Landlords can ask for a suitable rent guarantor as a condition of granting a tenancy, and a tenant may choose a professional guarantor service, deposit replacement product or inventory service. Agreements signed before 1 May may be affected by tenancy reform, so landlords were told to review them and seek consent to any needed variations.

What this means for landlords

If you claim damages: invoice every pound, link it to a specific breach and avoid wording that looks like a penalty or deterrent.

invoice every pound, link it to a specific breach and avoid wording that looks like a penalty or deterrent. If you deduct cleaning: do not use standard fees, photograph condition at check in and check out and claim only proven costs through the deposit.

do not use standard fees, photograph condition at check in and check out and claim only proven costs through the deposit. Watch for: old guarantor agreements and tenancy clauses that predate 1 May, plus the one month cap on rent in advance and the one week holding deposit limit.

old guarantor agreements and tenancy clauses that predate 1 May, plus the one month cap on rent in advance and the one week holding deposit limit. Bottom line: recovery is still possible for real loss, but paperwork decides whether a charge stands or becomes a prohibited payment.

Editor’s view

This update rewards careful landlords and punishes lazy paperwork. Price the risk in referencing and guarantors up front, then keep claims narrow, evidenced and tied to actual spend.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 17 November 2026

Sources: Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government

Related reading: August: 40% of landlords tighten references since RRA

