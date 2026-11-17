Kensington Mortgages says just 11 percent of limited company landlords plan to expand their portfolios in the next 12 months, down from 38 percent in April, in its latest buy-to-let Barometer reported on 12 November.

The Barometer puts the share planning to hold portfolios at the same size at 77 percent, up from 53 percent in the spring. Only 42 percent of respondents now describe access to buy-to-let mortgage finance as easy, against 74 percent earlier this year, while average gross rental yields eased to 4.83 percent from 4.98 percent.

The pullback lands at a sensitive point for investment decisions. With the October Budget lifting rental income tax rates from April 2027, mortgage costs still high and energy efficiency rules shaping upgrade plans, many company landlords are choosing to sweat existing stock rather than add homes.

Finance access tightens as confidence cools

Confidence in the rental market stayed broad but softer. Four in five landlords, 80 percent, said they felt confident about the next 12 months, down from 89 percent in April. Expectations for higher rental yields fell to 71 percent from 84 percent, tenant demand growth to 65 percent from 80 percent, and house price growth to 69 percent from 77 percent.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s October report on new property company formations falling 25 percent to 6,020, which showed fewer investors setting up fresh vehicles. The Kensington data points the same way from inside existing portfolios, with expansion plans cut by more than two thirds in six months.

Allison Buckley, chief executive of Kensington Mortgages, said confidence stayed resilient but the outlook had turned more considered. “While the majority continue to expect rental yields, demand, and property prices to increase, expectations have moderated since the spring,” she said.

Cost pressure eased slightly but stayed widespread. The share expecting mortgage costs to rise fell to 59 percent from 77 percent, while 73 percent said running costs rose over the past year, down from 81 percent. Three quarters expect regulation to get tougher, against 79 percent before, and 99 percent said possible council tax and stamp duty reforms would affect investment plans.

Family homes lead as diversification replaces expansion

Almost all respondents, 98 percent, are weighing different property types, up from 95 percent. Family residential property drew most interest at 26 percent, replacing corporate lets which led in spring at 37 percent. In Kensington’s own lending, houses made up 71 percent of limited company buy-to-let lending so far in 2026.

Holdings data shows concentration in mainstream stock. Family residential was most commonly held at 35 percent, followed by larger houses in multiple occupation at 34 percent, single-tenant residential at 32 percent and smaller houses in multiple occupation at 27 percent. Holiday let ownership rose to 26 percent from 16 percent and student lets to 23 percent from 12 percent.

That shift echoes Landlord Knowledge’s November coverage of Budget tax rises leaving landlords paying 124 percent of profit in some cases, which pushed investors toward simpler, lower-risk assets. Family houses fit that pattern better than niche corporate stock when finance is harder to secure.

Buckley said landlords were active inside current holdings rather than chasing scale. “We are also seeing a clear shift towards consolidation rather than rapid expansion, with more than three-quarters intending to maintain the size of their portfolios over the next year,” she said.

Landlords spend on current stock as EPC rules bite

Almost every respondent, 99 percent, had improved a property in the past year. Upgrading fixtures and fittings was most common at 47 percent, with energy efficiency work and extensions each cited by 43 percent. Energy efficiency requirements influenced plans for 96 percent of landlords.

Kensington’s lending mix reflects that tilt. Properties rated EPC C made up 40.8 percent of lending value in 2026 to date, up 2.3 percentage points on the year, while EPC A stock rose to 1.9 percent. Cash savings funded most work at 37 percent, ahead of third-party cash at 29 percent, with around a quarter using a remortgage.

The limited company structure keeps gaining share. The proportion holding an entire portfolio through companies rose to 68 percent from 53 percent, with respondents owning 12 properties on average. For 58 percent, half or fewer of the company properties were mortgaged.

What this means for landlords

If you run a company portfolio: lenders are pricing for consolidation, so test any purchase against tighter finance access and the April 2027 tax change before committing.

lenders are pricing for consolidation, so test any purchase against tighter finance access and the April 2027 tax change before committing. If you are choosing stock: family houses now lead diversification plans, with lower management load than large shared housing or corporate lets.

family houses now lead diversification plans, with lower management load than large shared housing or corporate lets. Watch for: EPC C exposure and cash funding limits, since almost all landlords say efficiency rules shape plans and most upgrades are paid from savings.

EPC C exposure and cash funding limits, since almost all landlords say efficiency rules shape plans and most upgrades are paid from savings. Bottom line: holding and improving beats rapid expansion for most company landlords while finance stays selective.

Editor’s view

An 11 percent expansion rate is a pause, not a rout. Company landlords still believe in rental demand but they no longer trust finance and tax policy enough to bet big on new stock.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 17 November 2026

Sources: Kensington Mortgages

Related reading: Cyborg Finance: property company formations plunge 25%

