Foundation Home Loans has added two limited-edition green buy-to-let fixes to its range starting at 4.64 percent, alongside new options in its F1 range including a two-year fix at 80 percent loan to value and a remortgage-only five-year fix from 6.74 percent.

The two green deals both carry a free standard valuation with no application fee. The two-year fix is priced at 4.64 percent with a 4 percent fee, while the five-year fix is set at 5.69 percent with a 5 percent fee. The lender confirmed both are limited-edition products.

The gap between green and standard pricing is now the real story. A landlord refinancing standard stock with the same lender faces rates from 6.74 percent, more than two points above the green two-year entry point. For owners of energy-efficient homes, picking a green deal over a standard fix could save several thousand pounds in interest across the fixed term.

Green fixes start at 4.64% with free valuation

The green two-year fix at 4.64 percent is aimed at landlords borrowing against energy-efficient properties, with the 4 percent fee pitching it firmly at larger loans where a percentage fee works out cheaper than a flat charge. The five-year green fix at 5.69 percent with a 5 percent fee suits those wanting payment certainty further into the decade. Both include a free standard valuation and no application fee.

Grant Hendry, director of sales at Foundation Home Loans, said the lender had responded swiftly to changes in the market. “Green products continue to play an important role in the buy-to-let mortgage mix and are a valuable addition to our range,” he said.

F1 range gains 80% LTV deal and remortgage-only fix

The F1 additions include a two-year fix at 80 percent loan to value, reopening higher-LTV options for landlords with smaller deposits. A remortgage-only five-year fix at 65 percent loan to value carries a flat £2,995 fee, with rates starting at 6.74 percent, a free standard valuation, no application fee and £500 cashback.

The launch follows selected cuts of up to 0.10 percent made last week across the lender’s F1 and F2 two and five-year fixes, as well as its HMO, multi-unit freehold block, holiday let and expat lines. Full product details were first reported by Mortgage Solutions.

Green pricing keeps setting the pace

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s August report on Coventry cutting its green limited company remortgage to 5.10 percent, which showed lenders competing hardest on EPC-linked deals. Foundation’s 4.64 percent entry point now sits below that marker, which points to competition on green pricing having further to run.

The wider lending backdrop is steady rather than stressed. UK Finance data showing buy-to-let arrears down 22 percent in the third quarter gives lenders room to price for growth instead of risk, and targeted launches like this one are the result.

What this means for landlords

If your properties meet green criteria: price a green fix against its standard equivalent before you commit, as the rate gap is now wide enough to outweigh a higher percentage fee on many loan sizes.

price a green fix against its standard equivalent before you commit, as the rate gap is now wide enough to outweigh a higher percentage fee on many loan sizes. Watch for: limited-edition tranches can be pulled without notice, so have your valuation paperwork and EPC certificates ready before you apply.

limited-edition tranches can be pulled without notice, so have your valuation paperwork and EPC certificates ready before you apply. Bottom line: green deals are setting the floor for specialist pricing, while standard-stock landlords should budget around higher remortgage rates.

Editor’s view

Lenders are no longer nudging landlords toward efficient stock, they are pricing the decision directly. A two-point gap between green and standard fixes turns energy ratings into a refinancing factor, not just a compliance job. Landlords with upgrades planned should think about bringing them forward.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 17 November 2026

Sources: Foundation Home Loans, Mortgage Solutions, Mortgage Strategy

Related reading: Coventry cuts green limited company BTL remortgage to 5.10%



