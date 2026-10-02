NatWest lifts selected BTL purchase fixes to 4.91%

NatWest has lifted selected buy-to-let purchase fixes from 3 October, with its 75 percent loan-to-value two-year product carrying a £3,499 fee rising 30 basis points from 4.61 percent to 4.91 percent.

At 65 percent LTV, the lender’s green two-year buy-to-let purchase fix with a £995 fee has risen 26 basis points from 4.80 percent to 5.06 percent. NatWest’s intermediary Products page confirms that the new business range includes both rate increases and reductions. It also says cases on the previous range had to be fully submitted by 11:59pm on Friday 2 October; applications not completed by that point must use a product from the new range.

The change puts a live price in front of landlords buying or refinancing rental property. The headline rate is only one part of the decision: the loan-to-value limit, product fee, property eligibility and borrowing amount can all alter the true cost of a deal.

NatWest’s new buy-to-let purchase rates

NatWest’s official new-customer rate sheet, effective from 3 October, lists the 4.91 percent deal as a two-year fixed purchase mortgage at 75 percent LTV. It has a £3,499 product fee, a £25,000 minimum loan and a £2 million maximum loan. The sheet shows the product is available on repayment or interest-only terms, subject to the lender’s normal criteria.

There are cheaper-fee alternatives with higher starting rates. At the same 75 percent LTV, NatWest lists a two-year fixed purchase product at 5.24 percent with a £995 fee, while the no-fee option is 5.74 percent. At 60 percent LTV, the two-year £995-fee purchase fix is listed at 5.12 percent. Those are current product-sheet figures, not a quote that every landlord will be offered.

The range is a separate development from Landlord Knowledge’s September coverage of HSBC and NatWest fixed-rate rises, which tracked higher swap costs across the market. NatWest’s 3 October update is a new effective date with different product codes, rates, fees and LTV choices, rather than a repeat of the 17 September repricing.

Green purchase pricing and the fee trade-off

NatWest also lists a two-year green buy-to-let purchase fix at 5.06 percent for 65 percent LTV, with a £995 product fee. Its rate sheet labels this as a green purchase product but does not, in the table itself, set out every eligibility test. A landlord should therefore confirm the property’s qualifying status and the full criteria before treating the green label or rate as available.

The contrast between the 4.91 percent and 5.74 percent 75 percent LTV products shows why the fee cannot be ignored. A £3,499 charge may be worth paying on a larger balance if the lower rate produces a sufficient saving over the fixed period. On a smaller loan, or where an owner expects to sell or refinance early, the lower-fee option can be better value even with a higher monthly rate.

That comparison comes as the Bank of England’s latest mortgage lending figures showed new-mortgage rates rising in August. One lender’s list is not a market-wide measure, but it is a practical prompt to obtain up-to-date illustrations rather than relying on a rate seen earlier in the week.

Landlords and brokers can check the product codes, limits and current pricing in NatWest Intermediaries’ 3 October new-customer rate sheet. The document also shows early repayment charges apply to the fixed products, so the intended holding period should be part of the comparison.

What this means for landlords

If you are buying at 75 percent LTV: compare the 4.91 percent £3,499-fee fix against the 5.24 percent £995-fee and 5.74 percent no-fee options using the actual loan amount and two-year cost.

compare the 4.91 percent £3,499-fee fix against the 5.24 percent £995-fee and 5.74 percent no-fee options using the actual loan amount and two-year cost. If you expect green-product pricing: confirm that the property and application meet NatWest’s criteria before building the 5.06 percent 65 percent LTV rate into a purchase appraisal.

confirm that the property and application meet NatWest’s criteria before building the 5.06 percent 65 percent LTV rate into a purchase appraisal. Watch for: product withdrawals, revised illustrations and early repayment charges if the expected refinance or sale date falls inside the fixed period.

product withdrawals, revised illustrations and early repayment charges if the expected refinance or sale date falls inside the fixed period. Bottom line: NatWest’s new range supplies useful rates for comparison, but the right deal depends on fees, LTV and the landlord’s exit plan as much as the headline percentage.

Editor’s view

Rate tables reward careful arithmetic, not quick reactions. The 4.91 percent figure is attention-grabbing, but a £3,499 fee means it should earn its place in a landlord’s numbers before an application is made.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 02 October 2026

Sources: NatWest Intermediaries Products page; NatWest Intermediaries new-customer rate sheet, effective 03 October 2026

Related reading: Moneyfacts: HSBC and NatWest raise rates as swaps climb

