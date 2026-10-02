Green Party proposes three-year private rent cap

The Green Party has proposed a three-year cap on private-rent increases, with rises limited to the lowest of CPI inflation, wage growth or 2 percent under an “emergency brake” announced by leader Zack Polanski on 2 October.

The proposal is a party policy announcement, not a Government measure or a change to the law. No Bill, implementation date, enforcement route or detail on how the cap would apply to new tenancies has been published.

A limit set at the lowest of three measures could restrict an annual rent review even where mortgage, repair, insurance or compliance costs had risen by more. Landlords would need to distinguish the proposal from the rules in force today and keep their local market evidence up to date.

How the proposed rent cap would work

In its 2 October announcement, the Green Party said rent rises would be held below whichever is lower: CPI, wage growth or 2 percent. It describes the measure as a three-year emergency brake while a longer-term “Fair Rents Guarantee” is developed.

That wording gives landlords a clearer figure than Polanski’s March call for national rent controls, but leaves key operational questions unanswered. The release does not say whether a cap would cover only existing tenancies, how regional market differences would be treated, or what evidence a landlord could use to seek an exception. It is also silent on the position where an existing rent is below local market levels.

The proposal has no legal force. England’s current rent-review framework is set by the Renters’ Rights Act, which has applied since 1 May. Landlords can use the Landlord Knowledge guide to the Renters’ Rights Act to check the current process, including the need for a proposed increase to reflect local market rent and the tenant’s ability to challenge it.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s March report on Polanski’s earlier rent-freeze call. The latest proposal is more defined: it sets a three-year period and a limit linked to CPI, wage growth and 2 percent, rather than simply calling for national controls.

Current rules remain the immediate issue

For now, landlords should not alter an agreed rent review or assume a new cap is imminent. A political proposal can shape the wider debate, particularly during a party conference and ahead of elections, but it does not change a tenancy agreement or the statutory route for a rent increase.

Property-by-property records are still the practical safeguard. Comparable local lets, the condition of the home, improvements, rent-review notices and correspondence should be retained. Where a proposed increase is challenged, that evidence is more useful than a national average or a political headline.

Landlords already reviewing rents under the new regime face a separate decision about timing. Landlord Knowledge’s recent DPS survey coverage found many respondents planned to hold rents initially after the Act began, although it was a survey of intentions rather than a record of achieved rents. A future cap would add another constraint only if a Government chose to legislate for one.

What this means for landlords

If you are planning a rent review: follow the current statutory process and retain recent local comparables. The Green proposal does not change the law.

follow the current statutory process and retain recent local comparables. The Green proposal does not change the law. Watch for: any Government response, Bill or detailed policy document. The announcement gives no start date, scope or enforcement mechanism.

any Government response, Bill or detailed policy document. The announcement gives no start date, scope or enforcement mechanism. Review cash flow: test whether the property remains viable if future rent growth were restricted, rather than assuming a cap will or will not be introduced.

test whether the property remains viable if future rent growth were restricted, rather than assuming a cap will or will not be introduced. Bottom line: this is a more specific Green Party rent-control proposal, but landlords’ immediate obligations remain those already in force.

Editor’s view

The political risk is not that this announcement changes rents this week. It is that a simple cap can travel quickly from conference speech to mainstream policy pressure. Landlords should keep the distinction clear, while making sure their present rent reviews can stand up on the evidence.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 02 October 2026

Sources: Green Party

Related reading: Polanski vows rent freeze as Greens target landlord profits

