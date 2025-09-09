Aldermore cuts buy-to-let rates and launches limited edition products for landlords

Specialist lender Aldermore has announced fresh rate cuts across its residential and buy-to-let ranges, offering new options for landlords and portfolio investors. The changes, effective immediately, include reductions for both new and existing customers alongside the launch of limited edition buy-to-let products aimed at supporting investment during a challenging market.

New buy-to-let deals target portfolio and individual landlords

For individual and company landlords with single residential properties, Aldermore has unveiled a limited edition two-year fixed product at 75% loan-to-value (LTV) with a 5% fee, priced at just 3.29%. Portfolio landlords benefit from a separate multi-property product at 3.24% under the same terms.

Five-year fixed rates have also been trimmed, with reductions of up to 0.15% and flexible fee options including zero fee, tiered percentage fees, and flat-fee choices. Rates now start from 4.29% for portfolios and 4.34% for single-property landlords.

For landlords in the HMO and multi-unit freehold sector, reductions apply across both two- and five-year products, with rates starting from 3.54% on two-year fixes and 4.39% on five-year terms.

Competitive reductions for existing customers

The lender is also offering cuts for existing borrowers looking to switch products. Buy-to-let landlords with single residential properties will see two-year fixed buy to let mortgage rates reduced by 0.10% (from 6.29%) and five-year fixes lowered by up to 0.30% (from 6.09%).

On the residential side, fixed rates below 85% LTV have been reduced by up to 0.20%, now starting at 5.34%. These moves will be particularly welcome for landlords facing refinancing pressures as higher borrowing costs erode yields.

Mortgage brokers note that Aldermore’s willingness to sharpen pricing reflects growing competition in the specialist market. “Even small cuts make a big difference to landlords refinancing multiple properties,” said Emma Cross, a broker based in Leeds. “Products that combine flexibility with competitive pricing will be vital for keeping investors in the sector.”

Lender aims to support brokers and investors

Jon Cooper, director of mortgages at Aldermore, said the move underlined the bank’s commitment to both landlords and intermediaries.

“At Aldermore, we’re committed to delivering real value for brokers and their clients, whether they’re landlords expanding their portfolios or owner-occupiers taking their next step,” he explained. “Our latest rate reductions, combined with our continually evolving criteria, reflect our dedication to help brokers unlock more opportunities and deliver better outcomes.”

Industry analysts suggest that while margins remain tight, lenders are adjusting to stabilising swap rates and growing pressure to compete for landlord business. For many investors, Aldermore’s products will provide breathing space as they weigh up portfolio expansion against a backdrop of Section 24 tax pressures and looming EPC requirements.