Fleet: landlord portfolios rise to 18 as yields hit 7.9%

Fleet Mortgages says the average landlord in its Q3 2026 lending data owned 18 investment properties, up from 16 in the previous quarter and 12 a year earlier, while average yields across England and Wales rose to 7.9 percent.

The lender’s Rental Barometer also records that 30 percent of its applications came from landlords with at least 15 buy-to-let properties, compared with 23 percent a year earlier. The figures were released on 5 October and relate to Fleet’s borrower base, not every landlord in the market.

Landlords considering an acquisition or refinance have a more complicated picture than the yield headline suggests. Larger portfolios are still active, but Fleet found average rental cover at origination fell from 144 percent to 132 percent during the quarter as mortgage funding costs rose.

Portfolio borrowing becomes more concentrated

Two-thirds of Fleet applications in Q3 came from landlords owning four or more properties, up from 64 percent in Q2. At the other end of the scale, the share from landlords with one to three homes fell from 29 percent to 24 percent, while first-time landlord applications edged up from 9 percent to 10 percent.

Limited companies accounted for 71 percent of applications, down from 78 percent in the previous quarter. Purchase business eased to 34 percent of Fleet’s activity from 36 percent, although it remained above the 33 percent reported in Q1.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s July coverage of Fleet’s 7.8 percent average-yield reading, when the lender also reported professional landlords continuing to buy. The new data points to a further concentration of Fleet’s lending among bigger portfolios, but the lower rental-cover figure shows that cashflow tests have not become easier.

Yields rise, but finance still narrows headroom

Fleet puts the England and Wales average at 7.9 percent, 0.4 percentage points higher than a year earlier. Yorkshire and the Humber led its regional table at 9.3 percent, followed by the North East at 9.2 percent. Greater London was lowest at 6.4 percent, despite recording the highest average monthly rent in the lender’s sample at £2,597.

Those are gross-yield measures from a lender’s mortgage applications, so they do not settle the return on an individual purchase. Tax, insurance, repairs, voids, management charges and a property’s actual borrowing terms can all change the calculation. Landlords should also keep the comparison between headline yield and rental cover in view: the former improved in Fleet’s data while the latter reduced.

The recent rise in specialist lending to professional landlords offers related context. More borrowing capacity in the limited-company and portfolio market does not remove the need to stress test a deal against a higher rate or a void period.

Fleet’s full Q3 Rental Barometer also says the average market two-year fixed rate rose from 4.78 percent to 4.89 percent in the quarter, while the equivalent five-year figure moved from 5.44 percent to 5.57 percent. That timing helps explain why purchase activity softened even as the lender’s portfolio figures grew.

What this means for landlords

If you are adding a property: test rental cover at your offered mortgage rate, not just against the local gross-yield average.

test rental cover at your offered mortgage rate, not just against the local gross-yield average. If you run a larger portfolio: compare fixed and tracker options across the whole borrowing book, as a small rate movement can affect aggregate cover.

compare fixed and tracker options across the whole borrowing book, as a small rate movement can affect aggregate cover. Watch for: regional yield differences. A 9.3 percent average in Yorkshire and the Humber is not a promise for a particular street, property type or tenancy.

regional yield differences. A 9.3 percent average in Yorkshire and the Humber is not a promise for a particular street, property type or tenancy. Check company costs: limited-company borrowing remained dominant in Fleet’s sample, but incorporation, tax and professional costs need their own advice.

limited-company borrowing remained dominant in Fleet’s sample, but incorporation, tax and professional costs need their own advice. Bottom line: Fleet’s figures show professional landlords still expanding, but the fall in rental cover is a warning against treating stronger yields as automatic extra headroom.

Editor’s view

Professional landlords are still finding transactions that work, but the data is not a green light to buy on yield alone. The notable Q3 gap is between healthier gross returns and tighter affordability at origination.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 06 October 2026

Sources: Fleet Mortgages

Related reading: Fleet says rental yields hit 7.8% as landlord buying holds up

