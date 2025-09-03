Shawbrook cuts buy-to-let rates and expands product choice for landlords

Shawbrook has unveiled a major shake-up of its buy-to-let mortgage range, slashing rates by up to 0.40% and introducing more flexible fee and term options. The changes, launched this week, are designed to give landlords and brokers sharper tools to manage financing costs at a time when higher interest rates and tighter regulation are squeezing returns.

More choice with complex buy-to-let products

The lender has retired its “Limited Edition” range to focus on an expanded suite of Complex Buy-to-Let mortgages. Landlords can now choose arrangement fees of 2%, 3% or 5%, available across 2-, 3-, 5- and 10-year fixed or variable products.

Daryl Norkett, Shawbrook’s Director of Real Estate Proposition, said: “These enhancements demonstrate our commitment to supporting brokers and their clients with solutions that meet a wide range of needs. By expanding our product range and improving our terms, we’re making it simpler for landlords to secure the right financing for their property investments.”

For landlords facing refinancing pressures in 2025, the broader mix of term lengths and fee structures could provide some breathing room. One London-based landlord told us: “Flexibility is vital when you’re trying to balance rising costs with tenant demand. Having more fee options allows me to choose whether I want to save on monthly payments or upfront costs.”

New broker hub calculator brings epc-linked quotes

Alongside the new products, Shawbrook has rebuilt its Broker Hub calculator, allowing brokers to compare terms more quickly and include EPC-linked discounts at the quoting stage. By inputting the property’s energy performance rating, brokers can now automatically access any EPC discount applicable to the loan.

With energy efficiency standards tightening and the Renters’ Rights Bill still looming, many landlords are concerned about EPC-linked financing costs. Mortgage adviser Lisa Jordan in Birmingham commented: “Being able to model EPC discounts upfront is a real win. Landlords are asking more about green finance and how lenders view older stock, so this tool gives brokers clarity at a glance.”

Sharper rates to ease landlord refinancing costs

Perhaps most importantly, Shawbrook has trimmed rates by as much as 0.40% on buy-to-let mortgage products under £1 million, making refinancing less punishing for landlords carrying larger portfolios. The bank has also aligned its loan size banding with its commercial mortgages range, simplifying cases for brokers managing mixed-use portfolios.

According to UK Finance data, over 230,000 buy-to-let mortgages are due to refinance in the next 12 months. For landlords already stretched by tax changes and higher voids, any rate reduction is welcome.