The Mortgage Works streamlines landlord lending with new limited company DIP

The Mortgage Works (TMW) has launched a new Decision in Principle (DIP) for limited company landlords, giving brokers and investors faster lending decisions and a smoother application process. The changes, effective Monday 27 October, mark another step in the lender’s effort to simplify buy-to-let mortgage borrowing and support professional landlords.

Faster approvals for portfolio landlords

The introduction of a DIP for limited company purchase and remortgage applications means brokers can now obtain early lending decisions without committing to a full application. This follows the Companies House pre-application check added earlier this year — a move that has already helped cut delays for landlords operating through limited company structures.

TMW, part of the Nationwide Building Society group, has also improved its shareholder policy. Limited companies can now include up to four minority shareholders with combined holdings of 25% or less. These shareholders won’t need to be on the mortgage, won’t be credit checked, and won’t have to sign personal guarantees. For landlords using complex company setups, this change could save both time and administrative cost.

Softer credit checks and smoother broker process

The lender has confirmed that Decision in Principle checks will now leave only a soft footprint on the applicant’s credit file — meaning landlords can explore finance options without affecting their credit score. A hard footprint will only appear once the full mortgage application is submitted.

Dan Clinton, Head of Buy to Let Mortgages at The Mortgage Works, said the move comes in direct response to feedback from intermediaries:

“As one of the country’s leading buy-to-let lenders, we always aim to make the application process as smooth and quick as possible to support brokers and their landlord clients. The changes we’re announcing today are based on feedback we’ve been getting from brokers in recent months.”

He added that the lender’s continued support for the limited company sector ensures TMW remains “front of mind” for landlords looking for efficient lending solutions.

A win for professional landlords and brokers

Industry commentators say the updates reflect a deeper understanding of how modern landlord businesses operate. Nick Mendes, Mortgage Technical Manager at John Charcol, described the new DIP as a “practical win” for both brokers and investors:

“The Mortgage Works’s move to offer a DIP for limited company cases is a practical win for brokers and landlords, giving earlier certainty and helping transactions progress faster. The switch to a soft footprint at DIP is a welcome bonus, letting clients test eligibility without denting their credit file.”

Mendes added that easing shareholder rules “removes friction we often see in company structures and should reduce avoidable referrals,” noting that the changes show a lender “listening to broker feedback and backing portfolio and professional landlords.”

Editor’s view

For landlords, these adjustments are more than process tweaks — they signal a broader shift towards faster, more flexible buy-to-let finance. As limited company ownership continues to grow in the sector, lenders that streamline and modernise their systems will attract the most sophisticated investors. The Mortgage Works appears to be setting that pace.

Author: Editorial team — UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance.

Published: 28 October 2025

Sources: The Mortgage Works, John Charcol

