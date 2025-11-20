New mortgage products offer landlords more choice

Aldermore has launched a new series of limited-edition mortgage products aimed at both landlords and homeowners, alongside rate reductions for existing customers. The lender says the update is designed to give brokers and investors more flexibility as the market adjusts to stabilising interest rates and improving confidence across the sector.

New limited edition products

The lender confirmed multiple new fixed-rate products are live immediately, spanning residential, buy-to-let, portfolio and HMO categories.

For residential borrowers, Aldermore introduced new 5-year fixed options up to 90% and 95% LTV, with fees set at £999 and rates starting from 5.79%. These products target buyers requiring higher loan-to-value lending at a time when deposit requirements remain a barrier for many.

For landlords, the new buy-to-let range includes:

2-year fixed at 75% LTV with a 3% fee, rate 4.09%

Portfolio product: 2-year fixed at 75% LTV with 3% fee, rate 4.04%

HMO product: 2-year fixed at 75% LTV with 3% fee, rate 4.49%

These rates are notably below many mainstream high-street equivalents – particularly for portfolio investors who typically face higher affordability thresholds. For landlords navigating refinancing pressure and stress-testing rules, the pricing structure may help preserve cashflow during the early phase of fixed-rate renewal cycles.

A Midlands broker recently commented publicly that specialist lenders are currently “closer to where landlord affordability really is, compared with banks whose stress tests haven’t kept up with rental realities.”

Existing landlord customers benefit from reduced switching rates

Aldermore also announced rate reductions for existing landlord customers completing product switches. These include:

2-year fixed up to 85% LTV from 5.99%

5-year fixed up to 85% LTV from 5.79%

HMO and MUFB (multi-unit freehold block) reductions up to 0.30% with zero fees

For landlords facing refinancing, the availability of no-fee switching options may reduce remortgage friction – particularly for those discouraged by rising tax or regulatory pressure.

The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) has repeatedly warned that high borrowing costs risk pushing more landlords out of the sector if competitive finance options do not continue improving. While recent ONS mortgage approval data shows signs of stabilisation, affordability remains challenging for highly leveraged or recently acquired stock.

Specialist lenders continue to play key role as market transitions

Launching the range, Jon Cooper, Director of Mortgages at Aldermore, said:

“After reigniting our residential owner occupier range last week, we’re launching new limited edition products for landlords and homeowners. These updates give brokers more flexibility to support clients with competitive, tailored solutions, whether it’s a first home, a move up the ladder, or expanding a property portfolio.”

Cooper added that the lender remains committed to supporting brokers navigating complex cases, including limited companies and professional landlords.

Specialist lenders have increasingly filled the gap left by traditional banks, particularly in areas such as HMOs, multi-unit freeholds and incorporated property structures. Portfolio landlords now account for a growing share of the UK buy-to-let market, according to UK Finance, meaning product innovation continues to influence long-term investment appetite.

Editor’s view

Aldermore’s move signals growing confidence returning to mortgage markets, particularly those serving professional landlords rather than accidental or first-time investors. While interest rates remain higher than the peak era of ultra-cheap borrowing, choice and pricing movement are heading in a direction landlords will welcome – especially those refinancing in 2025–2027.

Author: Editorial team – UK landlord and buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 20 November 2025

Sources: Aldermore product release; Pegasus Insight mortgage sentiment data; UK Finance lending trends

