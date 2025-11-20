New repair reporting tool aims to help landlords comply with Renters’ Rights Act

A new digital tool designed to help landlords meet incoming Renters’ Rights Act requirements has launched, as the sector prepares for mandatory registration, Ombudsman oversight and stricter repair response deadlines. With many landlords still relying on informal communication, the tool could streamline compliance and protect against penalties.

Compliance pressures growing as new repair rules approach

The Renters’ Rights Act will require all private landlords to acknowledge urgent repairs quickly, maintain robust documentation and show clear communication trails. Failure to comply could result in civil fines of up to £40,000, rent repayment orders of up to 24 months, and enforcement action via the Ombudsman.

Despite the scale of change, most self-managing landlords still use informal channels for repairs. According to the 2025 Landlord Report: Maintenance, Regulation & Tech Trends:

92.5% manage repairs through calls, texts, WhatsApp or email

Only 7.5% use a structured maintenance system

35.8% do not feel confident keeping an auditable repair trail

32.1% handle repair queries outside normal working hours

One landlord recently told sector researchers that keeping track of repair conversations across multiple platforms feels like “admin chaos waiting to become evidence in court.”

New digital solution launched to support landlords and tenants

To help landlords adapt ahead of implementation, Suffolk-based software firm Qualisync Ltd has launched AskLettie – a WhatsApp-based repair reporting and triage system. The tool automatically timestamps interactions, logs images or repair details and creates a downloadable audit trail landlords can provide to tenants, enforcement teams or the Ombudsman if required.

The system guides tenants through basic diagnostics (e.g., reset steps, boiler pressure checks) before escalating reports to landlords – potentially reducing unnecessary callouts, confusion or repair delays.

Calum Hopkins, co-founder of Qualisync, said:

“The Renters’ Rights Act raises expectations around documentation and response times – but most landlords already want to do the right thing. Lettie provides 24/7 tenant triage and the evidence landlords need to show repairs are being managed properly and tenants are being protected.”

Subscriptions are available to single-let landlords, portfolio operators and independent letting agents, with onboarding designed to take only minutes.

Tech adoption trends suggest landlords are preparing strategically

The launch aligns with wider industry analysis showing a shift in landlord behaviour. Rather than waiting for enforcement, many landlords are beginning to formalise their systems now – particularly those managing multiple tenancies or preparing for licensing and registration requirements.

Our Head of Strategy , David Mariani, added:

“The new regulations require landlords to demonstrate clear, documented action – not just good intentions. Solutions like AskLettie provide the audit trail needed to prove compliance and prevent penalties, while reducing workload and administration.”

With the Ombudsman framework set to introduce dispute transparency and evidential standards, tools that record actions automatically may help reduce risk and unnecessary legal friction.

Editor’s view

Technology is now becoming part of the compliance toolkit for landlords, not an optional extra. As regulation increases, the landlords who adapt early will remain in control – protecting both rental income and operational confidence. For those managing without formal systems, the shift may feel frustrating, but the upside is clear: processes that once required spreadsheets, memory and trust can now be proven, automated and defended.

Author: Editorial team – UK landlord and buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 19 November 2025

Sources: AskLettie 2025 Landlord Report; Qualisync product launch briefing; Renters’ Rights Act guidance

