Almost a third of possession cases handled by Landlord Action now involve landlords seeking to sell, the eviction specialist has revealed.

The firm says around three in 10 of its live cases are brought by owners planning to leave the market. The figure sits alongside Ministry of Justice data showing a record 12,156 accelerated possession claims in the three months from July to September 2026.

That combination turns a court statistic into a supply warning. With property income tax rates set to rise by four percentage points from 6 April 2027, advisers expect more small landlords to weigh whether selling now avoids a higher tax bill and longer court process later.

Landlord sales drive record possession claims

Paul Shamplina, founder of Landlord Action, said around three in 10 of the possession cases his firm is handling involve landlords seeking to sell their properties. “That is a significant proportion, and it means more tenants potentially facing the upheaval of having to find somewhere else to live, at a time when suitable rental accommodation is already in short supply,” he said.

Shamplina warned the trend could speed up as costs and rules tighten. “With smaller landlords already facing mounting financial and regulatory pressures, and property income tax rates set to rise again in April 2027, I fear we could see more deciding that selling is their only realistic option,” he said. “That risks putting further pressure on tenants, the supply of rental homes and local authority homelessness services.”

The Ministry of Justice figures behind the warning show the scale of the pre-ban rush. Private landlord claims rose sharply before the Section 21 cut-off, with accelerated claims hitting a record in Q3 2026. Landlord Knowledge’s report on the 21 percent jump in private landlord claims to 28,249 sets out the quarterly breakdown.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s March report on a third of landlords selling as the Renters Rights Act triggered a regional supply squeeze, which found exits concentrated where yields and enforcement pressure were weakest. The latest Landlord Action caseload suggests that selling motive has persisted past the July deadline for Section 21 court proceedings.

External detail sits in the MoJ mortgage and landlord possession statistics for July to September 2026, which provide the official quarterly series for claims, orders, warrants and repossessions.

Section 21 cut-off reshapes landlord case mix

Landlord Action says instructions fell by almost half in August after the 31 July deadline for Section 21 court proceedings, then recovered 30 percent in September. Enquiries rose 8 percent in September and held steady in October, while initial consultations are taking considerably longer as landlords try to understand the new rules.

That pattern matches earlier Landlord Knowledge reporting on the 28 percent jump in Landlord Action instructions before the 31 July cut-off, when landlords rushed to preserve Section 21 routes. The current mix points to fewer protective filings and more live sale and arrears decisions.

Rent arrears action starts earlier under new thresholds

Landlord Action is also seeing landlords act earlier on arrears, using discretionary grounds rather than waiting to qualify for mandatory possession. Victoria Valentine, business development executive at Landlord Action, said the shift reflects cash pressure. “That tells us something about the financial pressure landlords are under,” she said.

“With the mandatory arrears threshold now three months for monthly-paying tenants and longer notice periods, many simply cannot afford to sit back and allow unpaid rent to keep mounting,” Valentine said.

For owners with mortgages, early action limits the gap between missed rent and a possession order. For tenants, it means arrears conversations start sooner and leave less room to clear the balance before court papers follow.

What this means for landlords

If you plan to sell with tenants in place: take advice before serving notice, as sale alone no longer supports a Section 21 route and the wrong ground can add months to the timeline

take advice before serving notice, as sale alone no longer supports a Section 21 route and the wrong ground can add months to the timeline If arrears reach one month: open a written repayment discussion now, because waiting for the three-month mandatory threshold lets the shortfall grow under longer notice periods

open a written repayment discussion now, because waiting for the three-month mandatory threshold lets the shortfall grow under longer notice periods If your fixed rate ends before April 2027: model the higher 24 percent, 44 percent and 49 percent property income tax bands alongside refinancing costs before deciding to hold or sell

model the higher 24 percent, 44 percent and 49 percent property income tax bands alongside refinancing costs before deciding to hold or sell Watch for: longer initial consultations and court queues, so keep rent statements, tenancy agreements and compliance certificates ready for the first advice call

longer initial consultations and court queues, so keep rent statements, tenancy agreements and compliance certificates ready for the first advice call Bottom line: selling intent now drives a large share of possession work, so decide on hold or exit early rather than drifting into an arrears case

Editor’s view

Three in 10 is not background noise. It shows exits are running through the courts in real time, not just in surveys. Landlords who are undecided should treat April 2027 as a hard stop for planning, not a date to watch.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 17 November 2026

Sources: Landlord Action, Ministry of Justice

Related reading: MoJ: private landlord possession claims jump 21% to 28,249

