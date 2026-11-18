National Residential Landlords Association polling by Pegasus Insight reveals rent arrears drove 53 percent of landlord possession cases, with six in 10 members having sought possession of a rental property at some point.

The survey found arrears were the single most common trigger among landlords who had pursued possession. A third cited tenant anti-social behaviour at 33 percent, while 26 percent said the decision to sell the property played a part. The results were published on 18 November.

April 2027 brings the next squeeze, when tax on property income rises by a further two percentage points. With local housing allowance rates frozen and councils already facing higher homelessness demand, even a small rise in arrears leaves landlords carrying longer voids and harder choices over rent levels.

Possession claims climb as arrears bite

Ministry of Justice data for July to September 2026 recorded 28,249 private landlord claims, up 21 percent on the year, with accelerated claims hitting a record 12,156. Landlord Knowledge’s report on the 21 percent jump in private landlord claims sets out the quarterly breakdown behind that pre-deadline rush.

Reposit data for the same quarter showed 18 percent of tenancies in arrears, the worst reading in three years. Landlord Knowledge’s analysis of Reposit arrears data found average balances rising even as headline rents steadied, a sign that stretched household budgets are feeding through to collection risk.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on three in 10 eviction cases involving landlords selling up, which showed Landlord Action handling a caseload where sale remained a major motive. The latest NRLA figures add the other half of the picture, with arrears rather than sales topping the list of possession triggers.

Budget tax rises threaten higher arrears

Ben Beadle, chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said the Chancellor had chosen to raise housing costs while talking about help with living costs. “Spiking rent arrears will be the tip of the iceberg if the barriers and obstacles to providing quality homes are not dealt with,” he said.

Beadle said ministers could not preach about breathing space for households while driving up costs through extra tax. “The mind boggles as to how anyone can think a mix of higher taxes forcing rents up and supply down, combined with frozen housing benefit rates helps anyone,” he said. He warned more households could fall into housing debt, with councils left to pick up the bill. The full NRLA position sits alongside its wider research and campaign material for landlords.

What this means for landlords

If you have tenants slipping behind: act early with a written repayment plan and keep records, since courts expect evidence of engagement before possession.

act early with a written repayment plan and keep records, since courts expect evidence of engagement before possession. Check your rent cover now: with arrears at multi-year highs, review whether current rents still clear mortgage, tax and maintenance costs after the April 2027 rise.

with arrears at multi-year highs, review whether current rents still clear mortgage, tax and maintenance costs after the April 2027 rise. Document anti-social behaviour separately: where arrears overlap with conduct issues, keep distinct logs so each ground stands on its own if tested.

where arrears overlap with conduct issues, keep distinct logs so each ground stands on its own if tested. Watch for: council homelessness referrals rising in your area, which can signal longer re-let times and more negotiation over arrears clearance.

council homelessness referrals rising in your area, which can signal longer re-let times and more negotiation over arrears clearance. Bottom line: arrears now drive most possession moves, so prevention through early contact and affordability checks costs less than a court claim.

Editor’s view

Possession is a lagging indicator, and this one points the wrong way. If tax policy keeps pushing rents up while benefits stay flat, arrears will do what they always do and land back on landlords first.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 18 November 2026

Sources: National Residential Landlords Association, Pegasus Insight, Ministry of Justice

Related reading: MoJ: private landlord possession claims jump 21% to 28,249

