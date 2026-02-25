Possession claims fall 8% in 2025 despite approaching RRA deadline

Landlord possession claims dropped 7.8 percent in 2025 despite the approaching removal of Section 21, with data showing 91,093 claims issued during the year compared with 98,766 in 2024.

The figures from Inventory Base come ahead of the Renters’ Rights Act taking effect on 1 May, which will ban no-fault evictions and shift possession proceedings towards fault-based grounds with tighter evidential thresholds.

Quarterly volumes also declined

Quarterly claim volumes moved lower as well. Claims averaged 23,553 per quarter in 2023, rose to 24,692 in 2024, then fell to 22,773 in 2025.

The decline is notable given expectations that landlords might rush to issue claims before losing access to Section 21. Some commentators had predicted a surge in possession activity as the deadline approached.

Sián Hemming-Metcalfe, operations director at Inventory Base, said: “As the implementation date approaches, we may see an uptick in repossessions, but this isn’t only a landlord issue. Letting agents will be the ones managing the operational reality: increased scrutiny, more disputes and far greater reliance on inspection evidence.”

Preparation is key

Hemming-Metcalfe emphasised the importance of regular, consistent inspections alongside detailed inventories and risk assessments. “When tenants feel safe and settled, they are far more likely to stay long term,” she said.

“Longer tenancies reduce churn, minimise costly void periods, and cut the expense of repeated marketing and onboarding.”

Any backlog of claims may now move quickly through the courts. Claims issued before the 1 May implementation date will proceed under existing rules, after which repossession becomes more difficult under the new fault-based system.

Recent Ministry of Justice data has shown possession delays of up to 25 weeks in some courts, adding pressure on landlords seeking to complete proceedings before the rules change.

Further details on preparing for the new possession regime are available from the NRLA.

Editor’s view

The expected rush has not materialised. Whether this reflects landlord exhaustion with the process, improving tenant relationships, or simply the reality that most landlords never use possession proceedings, the data suggests the feared eviction wave was overstated.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 25 February 2026

Sources: Inventory Base, Ministry of Justice

