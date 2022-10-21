Section 21 confusion continues

First there were rumours that the Liz Truss Government would not, after all, scrap section 21 evictions as previously promised. Then there was denial. Then there was no Liz Truss.

In between the homeless charity Shelter put out a release welcoming the Truss Prime Ministers Questions assurance.

‘Truss’s words will provide some relief for England’s 11 m private renters who deserve better than this chaos’, said Shelter director of campaigns Osama Bhutta.

‘But the Government promised to transform private renting, of which banning no-fault evictions is one part of the package. The Renters’ Reform Bill is ready to go, it’s time the Government stopped stalling and brought the Bill forward in this Parliament.

‘Private renting is completely broken – anything less than wholesale reform won’t give private renters the security and stability they need. Now the government must also stay true to its word to ban discrimination against low-income families and ensure privately rented homes are decent and safe’.

Previously the National Residential Landlords Association had said whatever the Government’s plans, a wide range of reforms are desperately needed to support the sector.

‘The supply crisis in the sector must be addressed urgently, while much more needs to be done to root out criminal and rogue landlords.

Likewise vulnerable tenants can and should be better supported by unfreezing housing benefit rates’, said NRLA chief executive, Ben Beadle.

‘The NRLA will continue to work with all parties to ensure that reforms are fair and workable and command the support of tenants and responsible landlords’.