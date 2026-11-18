Housing minister Matthew Pennycook has confirmed plans for a code of practice for residential property agents and a new private rented sector landlord ombudsman, in a written parliamentary answer published on 17 November.

Replying to Liberal Democrat MP Luke Taylor, Pennycook said landlords and agents acting for them must let homes that are safe and meet appropriate standards before tenants move in. Tenants with concerns should first raise them with the landlord or agent, then turn to an approved redress scheme or the local housing authority where health and safety standards are at stake.

Agent regulation now has a timetable attached. A code plus a landlord ombudsman come first, while mandatory qualifications for estate and letting agents in England, Wales and Northern Ireland go out to consultation in 2027. Firms that wait until then risk a late rush on training and audit trails.

Redress routes sit alongside council powers

Pennycook pointed tenants to the two government-approved agent redress schemes, The Property Ombudsman and Property Redress, for complaints about letting agents. Where a home falls short of regulatory standards, including health and safety, tenants should contact the local housing authority.

Landlord Knowledge’s report on tougher checks facing agents set out the direction of travel on qualifications, conduct and business standards. The minister’s answer firms that up by naming the code and the ombudsman as the next concrete steps.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on HMRC access to landlord database data, which showed how registration, enforcement and data sharing are being tied together. Standards, redress and traceability are moving as one package rather than separate reforms.

Industry reaction has focused on timing. Propertymark has long backed a code and mandatory qualifications, and its professional standards hub for agents sets out current qualification routes for firms that want to move before the 2027 consultation.

What this means for landlords

If you use an agent: check which redress scheme covers them and keep the membership details on file for each managed tenancy.

check which redress scheme covers them and keep the membership details on file for each managed tenancy. Audit move-in standards: confirm safety certificates, repairs and essential facilities are evidenced before the tenancy starts, not after a complaint.

confirm safety certificates, repairs and essential facilities are evidenced before the tenancy starts, not after a complaint. Keep complaint records: log tenant reports, visits and remedial work so an ombudsman or council officer sees a clear trail.

log tenant reports, visits and remedial work so an ombudsman or council officer sees a clear trail. Watch for: the 2027 qualifications consultation, which will shape what trained and supervised cover your agent must show.

the 2027 qualifications consultation, which will shape what trained and supervised cover your agent must show. Bottom line: safe-letting duties already bite, while the code and ombudsman will make poor paperwork much harder to defend.

Editor’s view

Ministers keep saying standards first and enforcement second. Landlords who treat move-in evidence as routine will barely notice the ombudsman, while those who wing it will feel it fast.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 18 November 2026

Sources: Parliamentary written answer, Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, Propertymark

Related reading: Government weighs tougher checks and new rules for property agents

