Landlords who saw a rent increase challenged at tribunal kept only around two-thirds of the rise they had proposed, according to the first full review of decisions under the market rent procedure that arrived with the Renters’ Rights Act. Hello Neighbour examined all 336 decisions published in England between 1 May and 11 November 2026 and found landlords had asked for a median increase of 10.0% but were awarded a median of 6.2%.

Most landlords still won something. Of the 300 decisions that set a rent, the figure went up in 237 cases, or 79%. But only 105 landlords, 35% of that group, were awarded the full amount in their notice. In 43 cases the rent stayed where it was, and in 20 the tribunal set a rent below what the tenant was already paying.

Paperwork, not market strength, decided a striking share of the losses. Thirty-one cases failed before the tribunal even considered the rent level, and 20 of those were in London, around one in seven London cases against one in twenty elsewhere. The timing matters now because Section 13 is the only route to raise rent during a tenancy, and tribunals are showing they will throw out weak notices rather than fix them.

London landlords hit hardest by notice errors

London landlords asked for a median 8.1% and were awarded 5.6%, but the capital stands out less for the discount than for avoidable mistakes. The most common error was a new rent that did not start at the beginning of a rental period. Other notices were served on the old Form 4 rather than Form 4A, gave less than two months’ notice, left a joint tenant off the form, were sent by email without the tenant’s agreement, or fell foul of the 52-week rule, in one Newham case by a single day.

Regional outcomes varied widely. Landlords in the North asked for a median 15.4% and were awarded 9.4%, the largest cash retention of any region. In the Southern region, covering the South East and South West outside London, landlords asked for 8.0% and were awarded 3.0%, the thinnest return in the study.

Tribunals reward achieved rents over adverts

Almost every case is decided on paper, and panels are entitled to use their own knowledge of local rents. Only 73 of the 300 figures were built directly from named comparables, and in 53 cases the panel had no usable evidence in front of it at all. Advertised rents or portal price guides were put forward in 247 decisions, while achieved lettings appeared in only 139.

The most frequent reason evidence was discounted was a missing address, date or supporting detail, seen 131 times. The pattern confirms what Rightmove’s Section 13 rent-review tool was built to address: tribunals want signed-off, dated proof of what tenants actually pay nearby, not screenshots of asking prices.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on rent-rise challenges moving to the Valuation Office, which found landlords facing a stricter evidence test than many expected. The Hello Neighbour figures show that test is now biting in published decisions, with thin files routinely trimmed back to the tribunal’s own view of market rent. Published decisions can be checked in the Tribunal decisions database.

What this means for landlords

If you’re planning a rent rise: Start the new figure at the beginning of a rental period, serve Form 4A with at least two months’ notice, and name every joint tenant, or the case can fail before it starts.

Start the new figure at the beginning of a rental period, serve Form 4A with at least two months’ notice, and name every joint tenant, or the case can fail before it starts. Build an evidence pack: Collect three or four achieved local lettings with full addresses and dates. Asking-price adverts alone are discounted in most decisions.

Collect three or four achieved local lettings with full addresses and dates. Asking-price adverts alone are discounted in most decisions. London landlords face extra risk: Around one in seven capital cases collapsed on procedure, nearly triple the rate elsewhere, so double-check the 52-week rule and service method.

Around one in seven capital cases collapsed on procedure, nearly triple the rate elsewhere, so double-check the 52-week rule and service method. Bottom line: Tribunals uphold most rises but trim them hard. A realistic ask backed by signed-off comparables keeps far more than an ambitious one built on adverts.

Editor’s view

The tribunal is not anti-landlord, it is anti-sloppiness. Four out of five challenged rises still went up, which should reassure anyone with documented market proof. The landlords losing out are those treating Section 13 as admin. In a system with no second chance on a defective notice, precision pays.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 18 November 2026

Sources: Hello Neighbour, First-tier Tribunal Property Chamber decisions record

Related reading: Rightmove adds Section 13 rent-review tool for agents

