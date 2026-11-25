Goodlord reveals landlords using the Section 13 route win average rises of 5.8 percent against 9.8 percent sought, across 407 First-tier Tribunal decisions in its Rent Tribunal Decisions Tracker. Only 128 landlords secured the full increase requested.

The tracker, updated daily from First-tier Tribunal outcomes, records 248 cases where tenants still pay more after the ruling. Delay alone has saved 339 tenants more than £577,629, because tenants keep paying the old rent while the tribunal decides and the Renters’ Rights Act blocks backdating to the date first proposed.

With a £47 application fee and AI tools making appeals easier to file, Goodlord chief executive William Reeve warns the flow of cases could swell just as landlords start to pad requests to cover the risk of a cut.

Tribunal cuts driven by condition and weak evidence

William Reeve, chief executive of Goodlord, said early results look like the start of a larger wave. “These initial figures feel very much like the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

Goodlord analysis of its register points to two repeat reasons for reductions. Disrepair or maintenance issues appear in about half of decisions, with damp and mould the most common complaint by a clear margin, followed by heating and boiler faults. Weak comparable evidence appears in around three in ten cases.

Reeve said landlords who show rents actually achieved on similar homes nearby get better results than those who rely on advertised asking rents. “Relying on advertised data doesn’t appear to be enough to satisfy the tribunal experts,” he said.

Examples in the tracker underline the spread. In Manchester one tenant who challenged a £50 monthly rise saw rent cut from £1,650 to £1,450. In Leytonstone a landlord seeking £3,000 a month for a home previously let at £550 was awarded £2,000.

Section 13 rules raise the bar for proof

Tribunal procedure sets tight limits. Landlords in England on private assured periodic tenancies must use Section 13 with Form 4A, giving at least two months notice, only once in 12 months and never in the first 12 months of a tenancy. Rent review clauses cannot be used outside that route.

The tribunal cannot award more than the landlord proposed. It can confirm the figure, trim the rise or set rent below the current level. Where normal start-date rules would cause undue hardship it can push the start back, within a two-month limit from its ruling. An invalid notice stops the rise entirely, with wrong forms, short notice or wrong start dates among the faults that can sink a case.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on Hello Neighbour finding landlords keep only 6.2 percent of 10 percent rises at tribunal, which flagged the same gap between asks and awards. Combined with NRLA data showing arrears drive 53 percent of possession cases, the new tracker shows why inflated requests followed by months of delay can leave landlords worse off. The full dataset and method sit in Goodlord’s Rent Tribunal Decisions Tracker.

What this means for landlords

If you plan a rise in 2026: price to achieved local rents with signed tenancies or completion evidence, not portal asking prices, and photograph condition before serving notice.

price to achieved local rents with signed tenancies or completion evidence, not portal asking prices, and photograph condition before serving notice. Watch for: damp, heating faults and thin comparables, plus diary risk because the tenant pays the old rent until the ruling takes effect.

damp, heating faults and thin comparables, plus diary risk because the tenant pays the old rent until the ruling takes effect. Bottom line: realistic, evidenced requests beat hopeful uplifts that invite a challenge and a cut.

Editor’s view

Editor’s view

Tribunals are rewarding homework and punishing guesswork. Landlords who fix faults first and file local achieved rents stand a far better chance than those who test the ceiling and hope.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 25 November 2026

Sources: Goodlord Rent Tribunal Decisions Tracker, First-tier Tribunal Property Chamber guidance

Related reading: Hello Neighbour: landlords keep only 6.2% of 10% rent rises

