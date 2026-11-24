The Scottish Government confirms EPCs will last five years instead of ten from 30 April 2028, as part of new-style certificates that rate heat retention, heating system and energy costs.

The change sits in the official Energy Performance Certificates guide, which says assessors will only issue new-style EPCs from 30 April 2028, with a one-year transition to 30 April 2029 for sales and lets. Dates remain subject to Scottish Parliament approval.

Scottish landlords who let on a ten-year certificate cycle will need to rebook surveys twice as often, and a lapsed EPC at advert or let risks delay, enforcement and a failed marketing launch.

What the 2028 overhaul changes for EPC assessments

Domestic EPCs will show three ratings covering heat retention, heating system and energy costs, replacing the single headline metric landlords know today. Non-domestic EPCs will show energy performance, energy use and direct emissions.

Quality assurance will move to a new accreditation scheme. The Property Energy Professionals Association has welcomed the five-year term and urged Westminster to make the same move for England and Wales, where EPCs remain valid for ten years.

Catherine Garrido, chair of the Property Energy Professionals Association, said the shorter life raises value for owners and tenants. “EPCs contain really valuable information for property owners and tenants and the more recent the EPC, the greater value it brings,” she said.

Garrido said reformed EPCs will deliver more value in cutting energy costs and carbon. Her group wants a three-year validity and said it is working with MHCLG, DESNZ and the Scottish Government to keep accreditation schemes aligned across England, Wales and Scotland.

Transition rules to 30 April 2029

Between 30 April 2028 and 30 April 2029, sellers and landlords can market with either an old-style EPC or a new-style EPC and property report. If the same property is sold or let again inside that window, it cannot rely on the old certificate a second time.

From 30 April 2029 only the new-style EPC counts for any sale or let. New buildings completed on or after 30 April 2028 need the new-style EPC and property report from the start, with developers required to hand them to owners within seven days of a completion certificate.

Short-term lets get the same one-year grace to spread 30,000 properties across the switchover. Large public buildings already displaying an old EPC can run it to expiry or 30 April 2033, whichever comes first.

Scotland moves first as England waits

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on the three blocks stopping landlords hitting EPC C by 2030, which highlighted cost, skills and data gaps south of the border. Scotland now adds certificate churn to that list, with twice as many surveys per decade per property.

Warm Homes grant interest has surged as the EPC deadline looms, showing landlords are already paying for upgrades. A five-year certificate life makes each upgrade easier to evidence, but harder to time without an extra assessment bill.

If Westminster follows PEPA and shortens England and Wales validity, cross-border portfolios would face a single faster cycle. Until then Scottish stock carries the extra cost alone, and buyers will discount tired ratings sooner.

What this means for landlords

If you let in Scotland: diary-check every EPC expiry against April 2028 and budget for renewal at five years, not ten.

diary-check every EPC expiry against April 2028 and budget for renewal at five years, not ten. Watch for: Scottish Parliament approval of the dates and assessor capacity in early 2028 as 30,000 short-term lets join the queue.

Scottish Parliament approval of the dates and assessor capacity in early 2028 as 30,000 short-term lets join the queue. Bottom line: a fresher certificate should support rent and sale price, but only if you plan surveys ahead of voids rather than during them.

Editor’s view

Shorter certificates make EPCs harder to ignore, which is the point. Scottish landlords should treat 2028 as a re-pricing moment: efficient homes with fresh proof will let faster, while stale ratings will stick.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 24 November 2026

Sources: Scottish Government, Property Energy Professionals Association, Landlord Knowledge

Related reading: FMB: Warm Homes grant interest surges as EPC deadline looms

