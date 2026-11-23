TDS Charitable Foundation reveals mistrust of Energy Performance Certificates, confusion over support schemes and difficulty finding trusted tradespeople are the three main blocks stopping landlords upgrading rentals to EPC C by 2030.

The findings come from fresh interviews with landlords, tenants and industry figures, published on 19 November, as ministers consult on plans to require every private rented home in England to reach at least EPC C by 2030.

Retrofit cash is on the table through routes such as the Warm Homes grant, yet landlords told researchers they cannot get straight answers on what their property needs, which scheme fits, or who will do the work well – so upgrades stall before they start.

EPC mistrust runs deep with landlords and tenants

Researchers found scepticism about EPC accuracy among landlords, matched by low awareness among tenants. Asked about certificates setting out the energy rating of their home, one tenant said: “I think I’ve got one somewhere, but I don’t know what it is.”

Dr Jennifer Harris, head of policy, research and social impact at TDS Group, said turning targets into warmer homes needs practical help now. “Improving the energy efficiency of rented homes is essential if we are to make homes warmer and reduce bills for tenants,” she said. “However, it is time to turn welcome ambitions into reality on the ground.”

The report also records landlord unease over workmanship quality and finding suitable contractors, alongside tenant fears that improvement costs could feed through into higher rents.

2030 deadline covers around 1.5 million rentals

Government modelling suggests about 1.5 million private rented homes in England sit below EPC C today, leaving landlords with little more than three years to assess stock, line up finance and book works.

The business case has sharpened this week: the ONS confirmed CPI inflation reached 3.6 percent in October 2026, keeping building costs and borrowing under pressure while the Bank of England holds base rate at 4 percent.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on surging Warm Homes grant interest as the EPC deadline looms, which showed landlords are already hunting for funded routes. The latest TDS evidence suggests awareness alone is not enough without clear eligibility guidance and reliable installers.

Government consults on EPC C rules for rentals

Ministers are consulting on improving the energy performance of privately rented homes, with the 2030 minimum still under development rather than enacted law. The TDS report urges faster reform of the EPC regime itself alongside clearer communication on support.

Landlords who wait for final rules before acting risk joining a late rush for assessors and contractors. Early EPC reviews now give time to phase works across voids and tenancies rather than cramming them into 2029.

What this means for landlords

Check your EPCs now: re-check ratings and recommendations on every sub-C property, and treat old certificates with caution given the accuracy doubts raised.

re-check ratings and recommendations on every sub-C property, and treat old certificates with caution given the accuracy doubts raised. Watch for: the outcome of the government EPC consultation plus any confirmed funding routes – grant eligibility varies by property and tenant circumstances.

the outcome of the government EPC consultation plus any confirmed funding routes – grant eligibility varies by property and tenant circumstances. Bottom line: assess stock, cost the path to C, and line up trusted contractors early to avoid a 2029 bottleneck.

Editor’s view

The target is clear but the delivery chain is not. Until EPCs feel credible, grants feel simple and good tradespeople feel findable, many landlords will sit tight – and the 2030 deadline will keep looking closer than it is.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 23 November 2026

Sources: TDS Charitable Foundation, ONS, gov.uk

Related reading: Energy Bill confirms £30,000 fines for EPC failures

