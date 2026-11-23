Lloyds analysis released overnight finds first-time buyers with a 5 percent deposit could be around 11,000 pounds better off buying than renting after five years, even if house prices stay flat.

The research, published on 23 November, compares average rents with estimated mortgage payments for first-time buyers in 12 major UK cities outside London. It puts the typical first-time buyer home at 230,000 pounds with an 11,500 pound deposit, monthly mortgage payments of 1,285 pounds against average rent of 1,406 pounds.

Investors in the Midlands, Wales and the North West face the sharpest read-across, because renting still wins in Sheffield, Cardiff, Birmingham and Liverpool while buying wins in seven of the 12 cities studied.

Where renting still wins for first-time buyers

Sheffield shows the largest renting advantage at 4,769 pounds over five years, followed by Cardiff at 4,416 pounds, Birmingham at 1,212 pounds and Liverpool at 233 pounds. Lloyds says rent is cheaper each month than the estimated mortgage payment in Sheffield, Cardiff, Birmingham, Liverpool and Leeds.

In Leeds the monthly gap is small, with rent 53 pounds a month cheaper than the mortgage, yet buyers still come out 684 pounds ahead over five years once equity built through repayments is counted. The bank estimates a typical buyer saves 7,260 pounds on monthly payments and builds 15,634 pounds in extra equity over the period.

Glasgow records the largest monthly gap in favour of buying, with mortgage payments 288 pounds a month lower than rent, followed by Newcastle at 187 pounds and Bristol at 139 pounds. Glasgow also shows the biggest five-year buying advantage at 20,425 pounds, while Bristol buyers build the most extra equity at 21,344 pounds.

What sits behind the buying edge

Andrew Asaam, mortgages director at Lloyds, said higher mortgage rates have made the monthly affordability calculation more important this year. “For anyone weighing up whether to carry on renting or take the plunge and buy, the monthly costs really matter,” he said.

He added that even where the mortgage costs a little more, every repayment chips away at the amount owed and builds the owner’s stake in the home. “For those planning to stay put for several years, that can make a real difference over time,” he said.

The calculation assumes no house price growth, so any price rise would widen the buying advantage while a fall would narrow it. Lloyds also flags the deposit barrier, noting saving for a deposit remains one of the biggest hurdles, and points to low-deposit mortgages including the government’s My First Home scheme. Broader research on renters who earn enough for a mortgage but lack a deposit shows why that upfront hurdle still blocks many moves.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on homes cheaper to buy than rent, which found 40 percent of UK homes now cost less to buy than rent as mortgage rates ease. The latest Lloyds figures suggest that pattern holds in most big regional cities, but with clear exceptions landlords cannot ignore.

What this means for landlords

If you let in Sheffield, Cardiff, Birmingham or Liverpool: expect steadier demand from tenants who gain little by buying, and price rents against local affordability rather than national averages

expect steadier demand from tenants who gain little by buying, and price rents against local affordability rather than national averages If you let in Glasgow, Newcastle or Bristol: prepare for stronger tenant churn into ownership, with voids more likely where stock suits first-time buyers

prepare for stronger tenant churn into ownership, with voids more likely where stock suits first-time buyers Watch for: low-deposit deals and the My First Home scheme pulling more tenants out of renting in buying-win cities through 2027

low-deposit deals and the My First Home scheme pulling more tenants out of renting in buying-win cities through 2027 Bottom line: buying wins in most big cities on paper, but deposits still decide moves – track enquiries by tenant type, not just headline rents. Full detail is set out in the Lloyds buying-versus-renting analysis

Editor’s view

The headline flatters buyers, but deposits still do the deciding. Landlords in renting-win cities have breathing room, while those in buying-win cities should underwrite for higher turnover.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 23 November 2026

Sources: Lloyds

Related reading: Half of renters earn enough for mortgage but only 15 percent have deposit

