Hamptons forecasts new-let rents will rise by 14.2 percent between the final quarter of 2026 and the final quarter of 2029, almost double the 7.2 percent increase it expects for house prices over the same period.

The forecast, published on 23 November, applies to new lets only. Across all tenancies, including homes where tenants stay put, Hamptons expects rents to rise by 10.9 percent over the three years. New-let rental growth is projected to peak at 4.5 percent in 2027 before easing to 3.5 percent in 2028 and 2.5 percent in 2029 as mortgage rates fall back.

With the number of homes available to rent down more than a quarter on 2016 levels and landlord purchases at their lowest share on record, investors who hold stock are set to keep firmer pricing power on re-lets, even as stretched affordability limits what tenants can actually pay.

Supply squeeze underpins rent forecast

Hamptons said the central pressure on the rental market is a lack of stock. Its figures show the number of homes available to rent in October stood 26 percent below the October 2016 level, with a sharper fall of 39 percent in London. Over the same month, the number of people looking to rent was 10 percent higher than a year earlier.

Rents on newly agreed lets rose 2.6 percent in the year to October, picking up in 10 of the previous 11 months. That pace sits above the pre-pandemic average of 2.1 percent recorded between 2017 and 2019, though well below the highs of 2023 and 2024. Hamptons expects new-let growth to reach around 3 percent by the end of 2026. The pattern matches official data showing rents still climbing while landlord supply stays under pressure.

Landlords accounted for 10.1 percent of home purchases across Britain so far in 2026, the lowest share since Hamptons began tracking the measure in 2010 and down from 15.7 percent in 2015. Purchases by landlords have held broadly steady on last year, but Hamptons said new investment is not enough to offset the number of landlords leaving the sector.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said supply is now the key issue. “With fewer homes entering the rental market, competition between tenants is likely to keep rents rising faster than house prices over the next few years,” she said. “Higher mortgage and tax costs, alongside a more demanding regulatory environment, are making new buy-to-let investment harder to justify.”

Sitting tenants face slower rises

Rental growth across all tenancies currently stands at 2.2 percent a year, below the 2.6 percent pace for new lets. Hamptons expects growth across all tenancies to reach 2.0 percent by the end of 2026 before picking up to 2.5 percent in 2027 and 3.0 percent in both 2028 and 2029, as faster new-let growth gradually feeds into the wider market.

That gap matters for rent-setting strategy. New-let rents react quickly to market conditions while rents for existing tenants move less often, and since May all in-tenancy increases in England must go through the section 13 route under the Renters Rights Act. Survey evidence has consistently shown tenant demand outpacing landlord supply, which supports careful, evidence-backed reviews rather than sharp one-off jumps.

Yields improve as price growth lags

Beveridge said there is a silver lining for investors. “With rents rising faster than house prices, yields are improving, particularly across parts of southern England,” she said. “In London, that has already started to tempt some landlords back into the market.”

The rental forecast landed alongside a gloomier sales outlook. Knight Frank has cut its UK house price forecast for 2027 from 3 percent to 1 percent, and now expects cumulative price growth of 14.2 percent over the five years to 2031, down from 20.4 percent, citing political uncertainty, higher borrowing costs and geopolitical instability (full figures reported here).

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s September report on official rental data, which showed private rents up 3.8 percent alongside annual house price growth of just 1.4 percent. The Hamptons forecast suggests that gap between rents and prices will widen further through 2029 rather than close.

What this means for landlords

If you are re-letting in 2027: Hamptons expects the fastest new-let growth that year at 4.5 percent, so pricing supported by local comparables should hold up best on fresh lets.

Hamptons expects the fastest new-let growth that year at 4.5 percent, so pricing supported by local comparables should hold up best on fresh lets. Watch for: the feed-through into existing tenancies from 2027 onward, with all-tenancy growth forecast to hit 3.0 percent in 2028 and 2029 – keep section 13 evidence files current.

the feed-through into existing tenancies from 2027 onward, with all-tenancy growth forecast to hit 3.0 percent in 2028 and 2029 – keep section 13 evidence files current. Bottom line: constrained supply points to steadier rental income, but EPC upgrade costs toward the 2030 deadline and higher financing charges still cap net returns.

Editor’s view

Forecasts deserve scepticism, but the direction here is hard to argue with: fewer rental homes plus steady demand means upward pressure on rents. The smart play is not to chase the headline 14.2 percent on every tenancy, but to price re-lets firmly, document increases properly, and bank the yield improvement while competitors keep selling.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord and buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 23 November 2026

Sources: Hamptons, ONS

Related reading: ONS: Rents rise 3.8% as house prices grow 1.4%

