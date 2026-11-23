The government has opened a six-week consultation on a mandatory data standard for planning applications in England, with responses due by 30 December 2026 and rules aimed for mid-2027.

The proposal, published for comment, would set the standard in secondary legislation and cover around 97 percent of application types including loft conversions, house extensions and small housing schemes. Ministers say a single digital format would replace the patchwork of forms now used to enter planning information.

Landlords planning HMOs, extensions or small conversions face the most direct read-across, because standardised data would make applications easier to track but harder to push through with thin paperwork.

Single format to cut council delays

A government spokesperson said planning information is still locked away in outdated documents, creating extra work for councils and uncertainty for communities awaiting decisions. “These proposals will help bring England’s planning system into the digital age,” the spokesperson said.

The plan would make it easier to share information between planning systems, cut admin for councils and speed up processing. Better-quality data would also support national oversight of housing delivery, public tracking of applications and decisions, and use of AI and digital tools in planning.

The standard would initially specify exactly what information applicants must provide and how it must be structured as data. Ministers expect to move quickly after the consultation response, with changes taking effect by mid-2027, and to widen the standard across more of the development process over time.

Why HMO planning applicants should respond

Councils, developers, planners and software suppliers are invited to respond, but landlords who regularly submit small schemes have a direct stake. Clearer validation rules would show sooner when an application is incomplete, while published standard-format data would make local approval rates and delays easier to compare.

That cuts both ways: well-prepared applications should move faster, while speculative or poorly evidenced bids become easier for officers and neighbours to challenge. Stoke-on-Trent’s city-wide HMO controls show how planning rules already shape where shared housing can grow.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on North Tyneside’s HMO planning move, where the council consulted on a borough-wide Article 4 direction for 2027. A national data standard would sit alongside those local controls, not replace them. The full proposal is set out in the planning data standard consultation, with the policy document at the gov.uk consultation page.

What this means for landlords

If you plan HMOs or conversions: check whether your target streets already sit under Article 4 before spending on drawings

check whether your target streets already sit under Article 4 before spending on drawings If you have a live or upcoming application: prepare complete, structured evidence now – standard formats will expose gaps faster

prepare complete, structured evidence now – standard formats will expose gaps faster Watch for: the 30 December 2026 response deadline and secondary legislation timing toward mid-2027

the 30 December 2026 response deadline and secondary legislation timing toward mid-2027 Bottom line: this is a consultation, not law yet – but respond if planning delays already cost you money, and tidy your application files meanwhile

Editor’s view

Planning delay is a quiet tax on small landlords. A single data standard will not fix officer shortages, but anything that kills invalid applications early is worth backing.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 23 November 2026

Sources: Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government

Related reading: North Tyneside consults on HMO planning rule for 2027

