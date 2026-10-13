Stoke-on-Trent confirms city-wide HMO controls from 23 October

Stoke-on-Trent will require planning permission for every new small HMO conversion across the whole city from 23 October 2026. The council’s Cabinet has approved a city-wide Article 4 Direction that strips out permitted development rights currently letting owners turn family homes into small shared houses without an application.

The controls bite with immediate effect from 23 October, which closes the usual 12-month notice window councils often give before Article 4 restrictions start. Any conversion started after that date without permission will need formal approval, with the council weighing effects on housing quality, parking, community cohesion and local amenity.

The 23 October start date leaves no grace period for pipeline deals. Landlords mid-purchase on a planned conversion face a straight choice: complete and convert before the deadline, pause and apply, or reprice the deal to reflect the new planning risk.

Article 4 Direction follows August backing

The decision firms up the council’s August vote to back tougher HMO regulation as part of a wider push on standards, balanced communities and resident say in development. National planning policy now expressly supports Article 4 Directions against harmful concentrations of small HMOs where evidence justifies action, which gives the council cover against appeal challenges.

Councillor Duncan Walker, Cabinet member for safe and resilient communities and housing, said the move balances need against neighbourhood impact. “While HMOs play an important role in providing accommodation for many residents and have a role to play in our city, it is essential that their development is properly managed,” he said. Walker said the Direction gives the council oversight of new proposals and a voice for local communities through the planning process.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s August report on Stoke’s HMO cap and wider licensing plan, when the controls were still proposals. Cabinet approval plus a fixed in-force date turns that proposal into an operative rule landlords must work around now.

Councils copy the Article 4 playbook

Stoke is not alone. North Tyneside is consulting on its own HMO planning rule for 2027, and several councils have paired Article 4 Directions with additional licensing to control shared housing from both ends. For HMO investors the trend is one way: fewer places where a family home can switch to shared use without scrutiny.

The council must still run a statutory consultation before the Direction is finally confirmed, with notices, site adverts and a further Cabinet report weighing responses. In practice the immediate-effect start means the rule operates while that process runs. The council’s full statement is on the Stoke-on-Trent City Council news page.

What this means for landlords

If you own a Stoke HMO already: existing lawful use is unaffected, but keep proof of use dates in case questions arise.

existing lawful use is unaffected, but keep proof of use dates in case questions arise. If you plan a Stoke conversion: submit before 23 October or budget time and fees for a full planning application afterwards.

submit before 23 October or budget time and fees for a full planning application afterwards. Watch for: the consultation outcome and any confirmation changes, plus whether additional licensing follows as it has elsewhere.

the consultation outcome and any confirmation changes, plus whether additional licensing follows as it has elsewhere. Bottom line: Stoke’s low-cost HMO entry route closes in days, so underwrite every deal on a permissioned basis.

Editor’s view

Immediate-effect Article 4 orders are the sharp end of HMO policy. Stoke has given landlords ten days, not twelve months, and investors who treat planning risk as an afterthought will pay for that habit first.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 14 October 2026

Sources: Stoke-on-Trent City Council

Related reading: Stoke-on-Trent opens HMO cap and wider licensing plan

