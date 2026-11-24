Oxford City Council has opened a 12-week consultation on renewing its citywide selective licensing scheme for another five years after inspections found serious Category 1 hazards in one in five privately rented homes.

Cabinet members approved the statutory consultation on 18 November 2026, with the consultation running from 19 November for 12 weeks. A final cabinet decision is expected in spring 2027, and any renewed scheme would begin on 1 September 2027 when the current designation expires.

Oxford landlords now face the prospect of five more years of licence fees, inspections and enforcement action in one of England’s biggest rental markets, where almost a third of households rent privately. With one in five inspected homes failing the toughest safety test, the council says the evidence leaves it little choice but to ask for renewal.

One in five homes failed the toughest safety test

A review of the scheme’s first four years found 590 of the 2,951 properties inspected contained a Category 1 hazard, the most serious classification under the Housing Health and Safety Rating System. That 20 percent failure rate sits well above the 12 percent national average. A further 1,285 properties, or 44 percent, contained Category 2 hazards.

Fire hazards were the most common problem, affecting 1,097 properties, followed by damp and mould in 691 and excess cold in 566. The council says its inspection programme has brought 744 properties up to an acceptable standard after intervention.

Enforcement action up 45 percent under licensing

Where landlords failed to act, the council served 206 formal housing enforcement notices and orders during the scheme, a rise of 45 percent on the annual average in the two years before licensing began. It has also issued financial penalties and brought prosecutions, including a recent £23,000 fine for an unlicensed property breach.

Licensing has also given tenants a clearer route to complain. The council received 1,162 requests about poor conditions in licensed properties over four years, an average of 291 a year compared with 185 a year before the scheme started. Councils elsewhere have used similar schemes to drive prosecutions, as seen in a recent licence prosecution in Birmingham that left a landlord with a £21,680 bill.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s April findings from the same scheme, which reported serious hazards in one in three licensed rentals at that stage. The latest review puts the Category 1 share at one in five, suggesting targeted inspections are still turning up widespread problems across every part of the city.

Councillor Mike Rowley, Cabinet Member for Regulation of the Private Rented Sector and Preventing Homelessness, said the competition for affordable accommodation had led some landlords to let homes in poor and sometimes dangerous conditions. “Selective licensing ensures that we hold landlords to account, and it’s making a real difference to the safety of privately rented homes in Oxford,” he said. “We want to hear from tenants, landlords and everyone with an interest in Oxford’s private rented sector.”

What this means for landlords

If you let in Oxford: expect to renew licences and budget for fees through to 2032 if the cabinet backs renewal in spring 2027

expect to renew licences and budget for fees through to 2032 if the cabinet backs renewal in spring 2027 Check fire safety first: fire hazards were the single most common failure in 1,097 inspected homes, ahead of damp and excess cold

fire hazards were the single most common failure in 1,097 inspected homes, ahead of damp and excess cold Watch for: the consultation response window closing in February 2027 and the spring 2027 cabinet decision that follows

the consultation response window closing in February 2027 and the spring 2027 cabinet decision that follows Bottom line: enforcement is running 45 percent above pre-licensing levels, so paperwork gaps and unimproved hazards carry real financial risk

Editor’s view

Oxford’s numbers make renewal hard to argue against, and most councils watching this will take the same lesson. For landlords, the message is plain: licensing schemes pay for themselves in fines, so compliant operators should respond to the consultation and keep their safety paperwork watertight.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 24 November 2026

Sources: Oxford City Council

Related reading: Oxford finds serious hazards in one in three licensed rentals

