Ministers are set to gain powers to collect a share of the interest earned on custodial tenancy deposits, with collection possible from 1 March 2027.

Draft legislation first reported by The Times and detailed by The Daily Telegraph does not specify what proportion administrators must pay to the secretary of state. The rules would apply to tenancies in England and were drawn up without a formal consultation, after engagement with tenant groups and some businesses.

Landlords face a direct stake because the custodial pot is worth billions and the pool in scope is set to grow. Ministers separately plan to abolish insured deposit schemes, which would push more money into custodial schemes where the interest becomes shareable.

How the deposit interest share would work

Three providers run custodial schemes in England – the Deposit Protection Service, the Tenancy Deposit Scheme and mydeposits. They currently keep the interest earned on deposits held in custody, which funds a service that is free to landlords and tenants.

The draft rules target interest that exceeds the amount needed to run a custodial scheme effectively and provide a reasonable return as profit. Of the three administrators, TDS operates as an independent not-for-profit while the other two are private companies.

According to the Deposit Protection Service annual statistical briefing published in March 2025, it held 4.7 million deposits across England and Wales worth 5.5 billion pounds. Around half were custodial deposits that would fall in scope, with the rest held under insured arrangements where landlords retain the cash.

Ministers reject profit claims as Tories warn of rent rises

Ministers say money raised will support tenant-focused programmes in the private rented sector and that details of amounts collected and programmes funded will be published at appropriate intervals.

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesman said: “The Tenancy Deposit Schemes do not enable the Government to profit from tenants’ deposits.” The department said the changes will allow more of the interest raised to benefit tenants rather than being kept as profit by companies running the schemes.

Shadow housing secretary Katie Lam, Conservative MP, said Labour would tax wages and bills and now wanted a cut of deposit interest. She said: “Even the money that tenants have put aside for their security is no longer safe from this government,” adding that the policy would push up rents for tenants.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on unclaimed tenancy deposits, which found 750 million pounds sits unclaimed. The latest plan shifts attention from forgotten pots to the live interest stream earned while deposits are protected.

Insured schemes face abolition as custodial pot grows

The interest move sits alongside a separate proposal to abolish insured schemes. Under an insured model the landlord holds the deposit and pays for insurance, while under a custodial model the cash transfers to the scheme administrator until the tenancy ends.

Removal of the insured option would increase the balance held in custody and with it the interest available for sharing. Landlords who use insured protection to keep control of cash flow would need to adjust to a custodial-only system if the change proceeds.

Landlords who rely on deposit challenge rules explained in recent tenant rights data should keep protection certificates and prescribed information in order, as any move to a single custodial model would put scheme administration under closer scrutiny. The Deposit Protection Service explains how custodial protection works for landlords and tenants.

What this means for landlords

If you use custodial protection: No action on interest is needed now, but track the March 2027 date for when sharing could start.

No action on interest is needed now, but track the March 2027 date for when sharing could start. If you use insured protection: Plan for a possible move to custodial-only cover and the cash-flow change that brings.

Plan for a possible move to custodial-only cover and the cash-flow change that brings. Watch for: The stated percentage to be paid to the secretary of state and confirmation of which tenant programmes receive funds.

The stated percentage to be paid to the secretary of state and confirmation of which tenant programmes receive funds. Record keeping: Keep proof of protection and prescribed information served, as deposit compliance remains a common tribunal flashpoint.

Keep proof of protection and prescribed information served, as deposit compliance remains a common tribunal flashpoint. Bottom line: The deposit itself is not being taken, but the interest stream that funds free protection is being redirected.

Editor’s view

Ministers are reaching for a quiet revenue stream that landlords assumed was settled. If insured cover goes and custodial interest is shared, the free protection model will need a clear funding answer. Landlords should want the percentage and the tenant-programme list published before March.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 24 November 2026

Sources: The Daily Telegraph, The Times, Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government, Deposit Protection Service

Related reading: The Letting Partnership says 750m pounds sits in unclaimed deposits

