Oxford tops list of cities where landlords face the most deposit challenges

New research has revealed the UK cities where landlords encounter the greatest difficulties with tenancy deposits, with Oxford ranking as the most problematic location. A study conducted by moving platform Getamover.co.uk highlights the volume of online searches related to deposit disputes, shedding light on the areas where landlords and tenants struggle the most.

Oxford leads in deposit-related concerns

Oxford saw an average of 590 Google searches per month related to tenancy deposits per 100,000 residents. This included key search terms such as ‘tenancy deposit scheme’, ‘deposit refund process’, and ‘deposit protection scheme’, indicating a heightened level of concern and potential disputes in the area.

Salford followed closely behind, with 552 searches per 100,000 residents, while Bournemouth ranked third with 544. Other cities where landlords face notable deposit-related issues include Reading, Leeds, Bristol, Manchester, Hove, Newcastle, and Plymouth.

At the other end of the scale, Rotherham had the fewest concerns, with just 96 searches per 100,000 residents, suggesting a smoother process for landlords and tenants in the area.

Tenancy deposits: A common source of conflict

David Burrows, spokesperson for Getamover.co.uk, acknowledged that tenancy deposits are a major source of stress in the rental sector. “Deposits can lead to significant stress if things go wrong,” he said. “It’s a sensitive topic, and many parts of the process can cause conflict, from saving for a deposit to settling it at the end of a tenancy.”

Burrows explained the motivation behind the research: “We wanted to see if we could identify where in the UK was having the most trouble with deposits and deposit schemes, and found Oxford ranked top.”

He also noted that the data did not necessarily align with expectations. “While it may seem that student populations drive this trend, many areas with large student populations, such as Cambridge, are among the lowest in the rankings. Therefore, the question remains as to what drives these deposit-related searches the most.”

To compile the data, Getamover.co.uk analysed 519 search terms related to deposit protection schemes across 78 UK locations. Using Google Keyword Planner, the study measured monthly search volume per area and compared it against population size to determine where deposit issues were most prevalent.