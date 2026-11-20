A Crown Court judge has ordered a fresh Magistrates hearing for a County Durham landlord fined £28,500 in his absence over repair and licensing failures at a rented home in Annfield Plain.

Peterlee Magistrates imposed the penalty on Kristoffer Jon Dalziel in October after finding him guilty over conditions at the property and breaches involving two other homes in Stanley. The total comprised a £26,000 fine, £500 costs and a £2,000 victim surcharge. Durham County Council then published its account of the case before removing it from its website and Facebook page once an appeal was lodged.

The retrial gives Dalziel the chance to give evidence in person after he argued contractors repeatedly could not gain access or could not work safely inside the home. The case turns on a familiar enforcement pressure point for owners of older rented stock bought with tenants in place: who carries the risk when access fails and a statutory notice clock keeps running.

Access dispute sits at centre of retrial bid

Kristoffer Jon Dalziel, landlord and director of Dalziel Ventures, said his company bought the Annfield Plain house with the tenant in place knowing it needed investment after years of disrepair. He said five contractors exercised a right to refuse work between November 2025 and the council’s involvement after a boiler breakdown, citing poor conditions inside the property.

Dalziel said further attempts after the council served a Housing Act 2004 improvement notice also failed, either because contractors could not get in or because hygiene and safety conditions stopped the job once inside. “I have co-operated with the Council throughout with regards to this property, but unfortunately, my contractors have either been unable to access the property, or have found living conditions within it to be so dire, they were not able to carry out their work safely,” he said.

He described the position as a Catch-22, saying he remained responsible for a house he could not get into to fix. “When the Council intervened, I co-operated with them at every stage, but was still unable to access the property even with their support,” he said. This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on the original Durham prosecution, which set out the council’s findings on heating, damp and licensing breaches.

Heating failures and licensing breaches led to penalty

Durham said its selective licensing team first inspected the home in December 2025 after the household reported a boiler failure. Officers recorded damp and mould, with later formal action citing excess cold, carbon monoxide and electrical hazards. A February 2026 visit found no repairs completed, leading to an improvement notice requiring heating work by late March and remaining work by April.

The council said Dalziel had not visited the property since purchase apart from the original viewing and that the Annfield Plain home plus two Stanley properties lacked the required selective licences. The £26,000 fine was made up of three £7,000 penalties for the unlicensed homes and a £5,000 penalty for breaching the notice. Landlords can compare the licensing element with Landlord Knowledge’s examination of County Durham’s wider licensing plans from 2027, which explains why checking scheme boundaries matters before enforcement starts.

Durham placed an Interim Management Order on the Annfield Plain house in July after the tenants moved out that month. Dalziel said the keys were not returned until 9 November 2026, two days before the Crown Court appeal hearing on 11 November, despite repeated requests. Sarah Walker, director of SASS Media, which issued the release for Dalziel, said the statement was prepared in co-operation with the council and the landlord’s solicitor.

Further background on the agency is available on the SASS Media website.

What this means for landlords

If you buy with a tenant in place: record the ingoing condition with dated photos, keep every access request in writing and log contractor visits, refusals and reasons.

record the ingoing condition with dated photos, keep every access request in writing and log contractor visits, refusals and reasons. Watch for: improvement notice deadlines that continue during access disputes – seek legal advice early and tell the council in writing if entry or safe working is blocked.

improvement notice deadlines that continue during access disputes – seek legal advice early and tell the council in writing if entry or safe working is blocked. Bottom line: licensing and repair enforcement can run together, and fines stack quickly where more than one property or breach is involved.

Editor’s view

Retrials are rare enough to take seriously. Councils must enforce where tenants face cold, damp and unsafe electrics, but courts will want to test what an owner did when entry failed. Paperwork on access and contractor evidence will decide this second hearing.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 20 November 2026

Sources: SASS Media, Durham County Council

Related reading: Durham fines landlord £26,000 over repair failures

