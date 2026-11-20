JLL forecasts UK rents will rise by 18.2 percent over the next five years, ahead of house price growth of 16.5 percent, in a shift that puts rental income ahead of capital growth to 2031.

The agency has cut its house price forecast for 2027 from 2 percent to 1 percent, after mortgage rates stayed higher for longer than expected. It expects UK house prices to end 2026 down 0.5 percent, with around one million homes changing hands in 2027, down from an estimated 1.1 million in 2026.

Income is set to do the heavy lifting to 2031, with rents expected to grow faster than both house prices and earnings, which JLL puts at 16.3 percent over the same period. Smaller landlords leaving over tax and regulatory costs would tighten supply further while sales values recover slowly.

JLL cuts 2027 outlook as borrowing costs delay recovery

JLL said higher borrowing costs in 2026 had pushed back the sales market recovery. It now expects modest growth of 1 percent in 2027 before activity picks up from 2028, with growth of 3.5 percent in 2028, 4 percent in 2029 and 3.5 percent in both 2030 and 2031.

London and the South are expected to remain the weakest markets. Greater London prices are forecast to fall by 1.5 percent in 2027, while central London values are forecast to drop by 2.5 percent. Scotland and the North West are forecast to lead next year at 3.5 percent and 3 percent respectively, and they also lead the five-year view at 20.5 percent and 19.3 percent.

Marcus Dixon, head of UK living and residential research at JLL, said mortgage rates staying higher for longer had pushed the recovery back. “We now expect modest growth of 1 percent in 2027 before activity and prices pick up from 2028,” he said.

Rents to outpace prices as supply tightens

Rents are expected to rise by 3.5 percent in 2027, with five-year growth of 18.2 percent beating house prices and earnings. JLL said demand remains strong while some smaller landlords leave the sector as tax and regulatory costs rise, including the Budget doubling of tax on property income and the proposed Energy Performance Certificate C deadline in 2030.

The firm found 45 percent of landlords either own homes below the required standard or are unsure of their rating. Yet it expects affordability limits and caution around tribunal action under the Renters Rights Act to keep most annual increases at or below 4 percent.

Manchester is forecast to record the strongest rental growth among major cities at 22.3 percent over five years. Build-to-rent rents are expected to rise by 21.1 percent, ahead of the wider market.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on August rental data, which showed tax taking 83 percent of the latest ONS rent rise. Combined with JLL’s figures, the picture is one of steady rental demand but thinner margins for landlords carrying higher finance and compliance costs.

Investors tracking regional yield gaps can also see the north-south split in Landlord Knowledge’s coverage of Rushbrook’s yield table, where Newcastle topped at 6.9 percent while southern markets lagged. JLL’s forecast that Scotland and the North West will lead price growth fits the same pattern.

What this means for landlords

If you rely on rental growth: Plan on around 3 to 4 percent a year rather than sharp jumps, as affordability and tribunal risk cap increases.

Plan on around 3 to 4 percent a year rather than sharp jumps, as affordability and tribunal risk cap increases. If you hold in London and the South: Expect flat or falling capital values into 2027 and price any purchase or refinance on income, not quick equity gain.

Expect flat or falling capital values into 2027 and price any purchase or refinance on income, not quick equity gain. If you hold in Scotland, the North West or Manchester: Stronger price and rent growth supports buying, but check EPC ratings as 45 percent of landlords sit below C or do not know their rating.

Stronger price and rent growth supports buying, but check EPC ratings as 45 percent of landlords sit below C or do not know their rating. Watch for: Borrowing costs into 2027, Budget tax changes on property income, and EPC upgrade costs before 2030.

Borrowing costs into 2027, Budget tax changes on property income, and EPC upgrade costs before 2030. Bottom line: Income is set to do the heavy lifting for returns over the next five years while capital growth recovers slowly.

Editor’s view

Rents beating house prices by nearly two points over five years sums up the market. Sales are stuck while lets are undersupplied, and policy is adding to that gap rather than closing it.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 20 November 2026

Sources: JLL, ONS

Related reading: August: tax rise takes 83% of ONS rent increase

