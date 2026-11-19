Paragon Bank reveals limited companies took the majority of mortgaged buy-to-let purchases for the first time in the opening half of 2026, in analysis published on 18 November.

Companies accounted for 52 percent of deals between January and June, up from 41 percent a year earlier and 5 percent in the equivalent period of 2018. They also took 53 percent of purchase lending by value, against 6 percent in 2018.

Passing the halfway line changes what incorporation means for the sector. Company buying has shifted from a tactic used by larger portfolio holders to the default route for new purchases, five months before higher property income tax rates take effect in April 2027.

Limited company share doubles in a year

The climb has been steep. Paragon puts the company share at 19 percent in 2022, 25 percent in 2023 and 34 percent in 2024 before the jump past half this year. Its mortgage figures draw on UK Finance lending data, with the company category covering unincorporated business, SME, large corporate and other or unknown lending.

Louisa Sedgwick, managing director of mortgages at Paragon Bank. Photo: Paragon Bank

Louisa Sedgwick, managing director of mortgages at Paragon Bank, said company borrowing had moved from the margins in less than a decade. “In 2018, only one in 20 purchases was made through a company. During the first half of this year, the proportion passed 50 percent for the first time,” she said.

She said landlords were adapting to tax changes by taking a more strategic view of how they hold investments. “The further increase in tax on personally held property income announced in the Budget will add another consideration for landlords deciding how to structure future purchases,” she said.

Tax changes push more landlords to incorporate

Separate figures Paragon obtained from HMRC through a Freedom of Information request point the same way across cash and mortgaged deals. Non-individual buyers, including companies, trusts and other organisations, accounted for 42.1 percent of higher-rate additional dwelling Stamp Duty transactions in England and Northern Ireland in 2025-26, up from 15 percent in 2016-17. Their transaction count rose 146 percent while purchases by individuals fell 41 percent.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s October report on new property company formations falling 25 percent to 6,020, which showed fewer investors setting up fresh vehicles. The Paragon data looks at the other end of the same shift, with buying through existing companies now outweighing personal purchases even as the pace of new incorporations cools.

Policy has driven much of the move. Mortgage interest relief was restricted between April 2017 and April 2020, replacing full deduction of finance costs with a basic-rate reduction, and landlords face a further rise in tax on personally held property income from April 2027. Paragon expects that change to reinforce the trend toward company ownership, particularly among portfolio landlords who retain profits to reinvest.

What this means for landlords

If you buy in your own name: test each purchase against the April 2027 rates, since the tax gap between personal and company ownership is about to widen further.

test each purchase against the April 2027 rates, since the tax gap between personal and company ownership is about to widen further. If you already run a company: lender choice keeps improving for incorporated borrowers, so compare company products before assuming personal rates are cheaper.

lender choice keeps improving for incorporated borrowers, so compare company products before assuming personal rates are cheaper. Watch for: advice on incorporation costs, mortgage exit fees and capital gains on transfer, which can outweigh the tax gain for small portfolios.

advice on incorporation costs, mortgage exit fees and capital gains on transfer, which can outweigh the tax gain for small portfolios. Bottom line: company buying is now the market norm for new purchases, but the right structure still depends on portfolio size and profit plans.

Editor’s view

Passing 50 percent is the point where holding property personally starts to look like the exception that needs justifying. The April 2027 rates will only sharpen that question, but incorporation is not free money, and small landlords should price the full switch before they jump.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 19 November 2026

Sources: Paragon Bank

Related reading: Kensington reveals company landlords pause expansion

