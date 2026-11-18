Almost a third of failed tenant applications collapse on credit history, according to fresh analysis from lettings platform Propoly. Around 30% of referencing declines carry at least one adverse-credit marker, with county court judgments alone cited in 14.8% of rejected cases.

The study breaks down Propoly’s own referencing outcomes: roughly 62% of tenants pass outright, a further 29% receive a conditional pass, and just 6.4% are declined. But once an application lands in that declined group, money problems dominate. Affordability was the most common primary reason at 31.8%, adverse credit followed at 29.4%, and insufficient or unverified proof of income accounted for 19.7%. Employment circumstances such as zero-hours contracts or short tenure made up 6.2%, while suspected fraud was 0.8%.

Failing one test does not always end the tenancy. Of references with an affordability result, 15.2% failed the assessment, yet only 9.5% of those were declined outright. More than half, 54%, were accepted with a guarantor or other conditions, and 35% passed overall. Guarantors are quietly deciding who gets a home in today’s market.

CCJs haunt one in seven rejected tenants

Previous financial difficulty keeps following renters into their next property search, even when circumstances have changed. CCJs, poor scores and insolvencies remain on file long after the debt is settled, and referencing systems surface them automatically. For landlords, the figures explain why applications that look strong on income still come back flagged.

The cost-of-living squeeze sits behind the pattern. Earnings are barely keeping up with inflation while rents keep climbing, so historic arrears collide with current affordability pressure. Sim Sekhon, group chief executive of Propoly, said a failed check should prompt a closer look rather than an automatic refusal. “There is a difference between identifying a risk and ruling out a tenant altogether,” he said. “Depending on the circumstances, options such as a rent guarantor or a conditional approval can provide a practical way forward.”

Guarantors bridge the affordability gap

The data shows conditional approvals doing heavy lifting. More than half of applicants who failed affordability still secured the tenancy through a guarantor or conditions, and over a third passed overall despite the initial flag. That makes guarantor paperwork one of the most useful tools in a landlord’s kit right now, particularly as 40% of landlords have tightened references and guarantor demands since the Renters’ Rights Act.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on free rent reporting to three credit bureaus, which found tenants increasingly keen to build a payment record that offsets old black marks. Landlords who accept rent-reporting tenants and verified guarantors can widen the applicant pool without lowering standards. Propoly sets out its referencing approach on its official site.

What this means for landlords

If an applicant fails on credit: Ask what sits behind the flag. A single historic CCJ with clean recent payments is a different risk from active insolvency.

Ask what sits behind the flag. A single historic CCJ with clean recent payments is a different risk from active insolvency. Use guarantors proactively: Over half of affordability failures convert through a guarantor. Have your guarantor form and referencing criteria ready before viewings.

Over half of affordability failures convert through a guarantor. Have your guarantor form and referencing criteria ready before viewings. Verify income early: Nearly a fifth of declines trace to unproven income. Request payslips or bank statements upfront to cut wasted referencing fees.

Nearly a fifth of declines trace to unproven income. Request payslips or bank statements upfront to cut wasted referencing fees. Bottom line: Only 6.4% of applicants are declined outright. A structured second look with conditions fills voids faster than holding out for a perfect file.

Editor’s view

Blanket credit bans are shrinking the tenant pool for no good reason. The figures show conditional passes work: most flagged applicants still become paying tenants with the right backstop. Landlords who master guarantor paperwork will let faster than those waiting for spotless files that no longer exist.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 18 November 2026

Sources: Propoly

Related reading: August: 40% of landlords tighten references since RRA

