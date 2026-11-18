East Lindsey in Lincolnshire has England’s worst damp problem, with 13.4% of homes affected, according to a new league table built from government data. Good Move analysed English Housing Survey estimates published in June 2026 and found Lincolnshire holds five of the ten worst-hit council areas in the country.

The table covers penetrating damp, rising damp and serious condensation, with minor damp excluded. It does not measure mould separately or establish the cause in individual homes. South Holland sits third nationally at 11.5%, Boston fourth at 11.1%, North Kesteven joint fifth at 10.2% and West Lindsey seventh at 10.0%. The City of London is the only non-Lincolnshire area in the top four at 11.9%, joined in the top ten by Hillingdon, Bassetlaw, Malvern Hills and North Yorkshire.

Awaab’s Law makes the timing uncomfortable for landlords. The PRS consultation sets strict new response windows for damp and mould hazards, so owning stock in a high-prevalence area raises the odds of a complaint landing with a legal clock attached. Geography does not cause damp alone, but it signals where building stock and coastal exposure demand tighter inspection routines.

Lincolnshire dominates England’s damp table

Five Lincolnshire council areas sit inside the national top seven, a concentration no other county comes close to matching. Good Move’s analysis suggests ground conditions, coastal exposure and older building stock all play a part alongside maintenance. Nima Ghasri, director of Good Move, said the leading causes are condensation, penetrating damp, rising damp and leaks. “These aren’t caused by geographical factors alone, but rather problems within the property itself,” he said. “However, geography and location could contribute to damp that is influenced by ground conditions, coastal exposure, and varied building stock.”

The figures describe where damp is most common, not how hard homes would be to fix or sell. A Victorian terrace with a failed damp course in Boston needs the same practical response as one in Bassetlaw. But landlords with Lincolnshire portfolios face a simple numbers game: more of their doors sit in the highest-risk postcodes.

Awaab’s Law raises the stakes for slow repairs

The Awaab’s Law consultation for private landlords proposes fixed investigation and repair deadlines once a damp or mould hazard is reported. Miss the window and councils gain a clearer enforcement route, with fines and rent repayment orders already running into the tens of thousands for serious hazards.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on Safeguard’s free damp and mould portal, which found rapid triage tools cutting dispute risk as 73% of cases returned to the same properties. Early inspection, photo evidence and a written repair plan are becoming the minimum credible defence. The underlying prevalence figures come from the English Housing Survey collection.

What this means for landlords

If you let in Lincolnshire or coastal stock: Schedule winter damp inspections now. Check gutters, pointing, extractor fans and window seals before tenants report problems.

Schedule winter damp inspections now. Check gutters, pointing, extractor fans and window seals before tenants report problems. Document everything: Log inspection dates, photos and contractor visits. Tribunals and councils expect a paper trail under Awaab’s Law timeframes.

Log inspection dates, photos and contractor visits. Tribunals and councils expect a paper trail under Awaab’s Law timeframes. Act on condensation fast: Provide ventilation guidance in writing at tenancy start and respond to early mould reports within days, not weeks.

Provide ventilation guidance in writing at tenancy start and respond to early mould reports within days, not weeks. Bottom line: High-prevalence postcodes do not excuse damp, they predict scrutiny. Proactive maintenance in these areas is cheaper than one enforcement case.

Editor’s view

League tables invite blame-shifting onto geography, but tribunals will not accept a postcode as a defence. Damp is a repair issue with a legal deadline attached. Landlords in the worst-hit areas should treat this table as an early warning, not an excuse, and get ahead of the inspection cycle.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 18 November 2026

Sources: Good Move, English Housing Survey

Related reading: Safeguard launches free damp and mould portal as 73% see return

