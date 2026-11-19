August reveals April’s property income tax rise will swallow more than four-fifths of this year’s rent increase for a typical landlord, in analysis of official figures published on 18 November.

Average UK private rents rose 3.8 percent in the year to October to reach £1,411 a month, according to the Office for National Statistics. That leaves the average rent £51 a month, or £612 a year, higher than a year ago, while consumer price inflation ran at 3.6 percent over the same period.

The arithmetic turns bleak once the higher April 2027 rates are applied. On August’s example of a basic-rate landlord with average rent, running costs at a quarter of income and no mortgage, the four-point rate rise adds £508 to the yearly tax bill, equal to 83 percent of the rent gain, and leaves the landlord £141 worse off than a year earlier before inflation.

North West gains most as South West loses 94 percent

The squeeze varies by region because rent growth is uneven. The North West recorded the fastest rental growth in England at 5.6 percent and is the only English region where a year’s rent rise still leaves that landlord ahead once the new rate applies. The South West saw the slowest growth at 3.3 percent, where the extra tax takes 94 percent of the year’s increase.

London rents rose 3.8 percent, matching the national rate, but the capital’s sales market moved the other way. House prices in London fell 3.5 percent in the year to September, with inner London down 7.2 percent, the largest annual fall since August 2009.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s November report on 73 percent of landlords planning to raise rents after the Budget, which showed owners already reaching for higher rents to cover rising costs. The August figures suggest much of that extra rent will flow straight to the Exchequer once the new rates bite.

New property income tax rates bite from April 2027

From 6 April 2027 the property income tax rates for landlords in England, Wales and Northern Ireland rise to 24, 44 and 49 percent, four points above current rates. August’s calculation deducts running costs at 25 percent of rent, the share Pegasus Insight attributes to standard lets, to reach taxable profit of £12,699, then applies the four-point rise. The cash increase is the same in pounds at each tax band, and landlords with borrowing keep less than the example shows.

Richard Samuel, chief executive of August, said the headline rent rise hid the real position. “Today’s figures will be reported as another rent rise, but the amount landlords actually keep tells a very different story,” he said. “Under our example, a landlord with one property and no mortgage will actually have less rental income left after tax than a year ago.”

He said landlords reviewing rents or deciding whether to hold a property should look past the headline figures and work out what they will keep under the new rates. The rent and price data sits in the ONS November 2026 bulletin, and August’s method is set out on the August site.

What this means for landlords

If you charge average rents: rerun your 2027-28 numbers at the new rates now, since this year’s rent rise may already be spoken for by the tax change.

rerun your 2027-28 numbers at the new rates now, since this year’s rent rise may already be spoken for by the tax change. If you carry borrowing: mortgage interest gets no extra relief under the new rates, so geared landlords face a tighter squeeze than August’s no-mortgage example.

mortgage interest gets no extra relief under the new rates, so geared landlords face a tighter squeeze than August’s no-mortgage example. Watch for: regional differences, with slower-growth areas such as the South West seeing almost the whole rent gain absorbed.

regional differences, with slower-growth areas such as the South West seeing almost the whole rent gain absorbed. Bottom line: raising rents no longer guarantees higher kept income, so cost control and structure matter more than headline rent growth.

Editor’s view

An 83 percent tax take on the year’s rent growth is the number ministers should have to defend. Landlords cannot magic higher kept income from tenants when the Exchequer takes the rise first, and that pressure will feed straight into sale and supply decisions.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 19 November 2026

Sources: August, Office for National Statistics

Related reading: IMLA: Budget tax rise leaves landlords paying 124% of profit

