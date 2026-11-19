UK house price growth stalled in September, with the average home at £273,000 after a 0.5 percent monthly fall left annual inflation at 1.2 percent, HM Land Registry reported on 18 November.

Flats dragged the index down, falling 2.3 percent over the year to £191,864, while detached, semi-detached and terraced homes all rose. London fell 3.5 percent annually to £545,579, with Inner London down 7.2 percent, the sharpest drop since August 2009.

Soft prices plus weak transactions shape the picture for landlords weighing purchases or exits. HMRC logged 95,000 seasonally adjusted transactions in September, down 0.4 percent on a year ago, and mortgage approvals for house purchases slipped to 53,400 in August, below the 58,800 six-month average.

Flats fall while regional markets split

The North East led annual growth at 4.6 percent to £166,649, followed by the North West at 3.2 percent. The South East slipped 0.2 percent and the South West managed 0.3 percent, leaving southern markets flat or falling while northern regions kept modest gains.

New-build prices fell 1.2 percent over the year to £344,286, while existing resold property rose 1.7 percent to £269,401. Cash buyers paid £258,603 on average against £281,529 for mortgaged purchases.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said downward pressure on prices eased somewhat in September but has not dissipated, a verdict that fits Zoopla data showing price falls across a third of homes. This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on Rightmove’s 1.8 percent November asking-price fall, which flagged 12-year-high stock forcing sellers to discount.

Mortgage approvals slip as transactions stall

HMRC put September transactions at 95,000 on a seasonally adjusted basis, down 0.5 percent on August. On a non-seasonal basis, volumes rose 1.5 percent in England and 2.1 percent in Wales but fell 5.1 percent in Scotland, while Northern Ireland gained 8.1 percent.

Mortgage approvals for house purchases fell to 53,400 in August, the Bank of England reported, below the 58,800 average of the previous six months. First-time buyers paid £229,110 on average in September, down 0.6 percent on the month, while former owner-occupiers paid £335,977.

Landlord Knowledge’s coverage of the RICS rental outlook showed rental growth expectations at their strongest since early 2024, a contrast that keeps buy-to-let demand alive even as capital values stall. The October HPI lands on 16 December and will show whether autumn rate moves extended the flat trend.

What this means for landlords

If you are buying: flat-heavy markets, especially London, favour offers below asking, with sellers adjusting to subdued demand.

flat-heavy markets, especially London, favour offers below asking, with sellers adjusting to subdued demand. Watch for: the October index due 16 December and any lender repricing after the inflation print, which shapes mortgage costs into year-end.

the October index due 16 December and any lender repricing after the inflation print, which shapes mortgage costs into year-end. Bottom line: flat values keep sliding while houses hold, so yield maths on apartments needs a wider margin for further softness.

Editor’s view

A flat market punishes lazy pricing and rewards patience. Landlords buying now should treat September’s stall as permission to bid hard, particularly on flats where sellers have few alternatives.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 19 November 2026

Sources: HM Land Registry, HMRC, Bank of England, Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors

Related reading: Zoopla: price falls hit a third of homes

