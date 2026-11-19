The government has introduced the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill to Parliament, capping ground rents at £250 a year from 2028 and making commonhold the default tenure for most new flats in England and Wales.

Ministers say the cap will cut bills for up to one million leaseholders, with ground rents dropping to a peppercorn rate after 40 years. The Bill also bans leasehold for most new flats and homes, ends forfeiture of homes over small unpaid charges, and hands ministers powers to cap admin fees charged for routine permissions.

Close to 1.91 million privately rented homes in England sit on leasehold terms, which puts a large share of landlord stock directly in scope. Owners of leasehold flats should pay less ground rent and less to extend leases, while freeholders who collect ground rents face a hard ceiling on that income and its eventual removal.

Commonhold becomes default for new flats

Under the Bill, a modernised commonhold model becomes the standard for most new flats, with narrow exceptions such as shared ownership. Buyers own their home outright with no ground rent and no third-party landlord, and run their building jointly from day one.

Existing blocks get an easier route to convert. The threshold drops from unanimous agreement to 50 percent support, with non-consenting leaseholders staying on modified leases until they sell so a small minority cannot block conversion for the whole block.

Ministers present the shift as the largest change to home ownership in a century, bringing England and Wales closer to ownership systems used in Australia, the United States, Canada and much of Europe. Scotland has no leasehold tenure and Northern Ireland has only a handful of leasehold properties.

Cheaper lease extensions and end to marriage value

The Bill fixes parts of the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024 to open up cheaper and easier lease extensions and freehold purchases. Homeowners gain access to 990-year extensions, stop paying their landlord’s legal costs in most cases, and see marriage value scrapped for leases with 80 years or less left to run.

Matthew Pennycook, housing minister, said the current system was blighting lives. “The publication of our historic Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill marks the beginning of the end for the feudal leasehold system,” he said. “We are laying the foundations for a commonhold future and transforming the experience of homeownership for existing leaseholders.”

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on the April 2027 start for leasehold service charge rights, which set out the timetable for standardised bills, annual reports and clearer administration charges. The new Bill builds on that programme by tackling ground rents, forfeiture and conversion in one package.

Forfeiture ends and admin fees face caps

Outdated powers that let a leaseholder lose their home over a relatively small unpaid bill, such as a disputed service charge, will go. A court-led system replaces them. Ministers also gain powers to cap permission and administration fees, the charges leaseholders pay for consents such as keeping a pet or altering a front door.

People living in the estimated 1.75 million freehold homes on managed estates gain protection too. The Bill removes powers that allow management companies to take over homes over unpaid estate charges.

MPs had already pressed ministers to speed up leasehold reform as flat landlord costs stayed in focus through 2026. The Bill answers that pressure, though it still needs approval in both Houses of Parliament, a process that takes several months, and it will not become law until next year at the earliest.

Full details sit in the government announcement on the leasehold Bill, which lists the 2028 start for the cap, the 40-year path to peppercorn, and the timetable for earlier service charge measures already in force.

What this means for landlords

If you own leasehold flats: ground rent bills fall to £250 a year from 2028 and disappear after 40 years, while 990-year extensions without marriage value cut the cost of securing short leases

ground rent bills fall to £250 a year from 2028 and disappear after 40 years, while 990-year extensions without marriage value cut the cost of securing short leases If you collect ground rents: income from residential ground rents faces a £250 ceiling and eventual removal, so review valuations and lending covenants tied to that revenue

income from residential ground rents faces a £250 ceiling and eventual removal, so review valuations and lending covenants tied to that revenue Watch for: the 50 percent conversion threshold, which lets half a block vote to move to commonhold while others stay on modified leases until sale

the 50 percent conversion threshold, which lets half a block vote to move to commonhold while others stay on modified leases until sale Bottom line: leasehold flats get cheaper to hold and simpler to manage, but ground rent as an asset class is finished

Editor’s view

Ministers have finally put dates and numbers behind the leasehold rhetoric, and the £250 cap gives flat owners something solid. Landlords holding leasehold stock should welcome lower running costs, but anyone who priced ground rent income as permanent needs a fresh valuation.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 19 November 2026

Sources: Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, BBC News

Related reading: Government confirms April 2027 start for leasehold charge rights

