Older renters fear eviction and rent rises from EPC upgrades

Nearly two thirds of older private tenants would be worried about a rent increase if their landlord carried out energy efficiency improvements, according to research from charity Independent Age. The survey also found 35 percent of older renters would fear eviction following upgrade works – a finding that highlights the unintended consequences landlords may face as EPC C deadlines approach.

The research, published today in a report titled Out of the Cold: Making Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards work for older private renters, examined the concerns of tenants aged 60 and over as the government pushes ahead with plans requiring all private rented properties to meet EPC C by 2030.

Knowledge gaps and enforcement fears

Independent Age found significant knowledge gaps among older tenants about energy efficiency standards. Only one in four older renters know the EPC rating of their home, while almost half – 47 percent – said they would not feel confident reporting housing condition issues to their local authority.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s recent analysis of EPC upgrade costs for rural landlords, which found some property owners face bills exceeding their annual rental income. Combined with older tenants’ fears about consequences, the data suggests EPC reforms risk creating tensions between compliance costs and tenant security.

Joanna Elson CBE, chief executive at Independent Age, said the charity welcomed the government’s commitment to improving energy efficiency in the private rented sector. “Older private renters often live in the oldest, coldest homes, and coupled with this, are a group more likely to be in poverty,” she said.

Elson added: “The older private renters we spoke to for this report told us their walls are stone cold, that they’re terrified of getting into energy debt, are skipping meals, and that they feel powerless to try to improve their situation.”

Calls for tenant protections

The charity is calling for tenant protections to be linked to any grants or loans offered to landlords for energy efficiency improvements. Recommendations include safeguards against excessive rent increases and evictions following upgrade works, with these conditions built into funding eligibility.

Independent Age also highlighted practical concerns about disruption. While 74 percent of older tenants said they would be willing to live with some disruption to have a more energy-efficient home, the charity warned that some older renters are nervous about the upheaval – risking refusal of works that could leave properties without upgrades. The full report recommends financial support for temporary relocation where tenants cannot remain during works.

The report calls for alignment between the Decent Homes Standard and MEES regulations, noting that properties in poor condition may need repairs before energy efficiency improvements can be tackled.

What this means for landlords

If you’re planning EPC upgrades: Communicate clearly with older tenants about the process, timeline and what to expect – this may reduce resistance and complaints.

Communicate clearly with older tenants about the process, timeline and what to expect – this may reduce resistance and complaints. Watch for: Future grant conditions that could include rent freeze requirements or eviction restrictions tied to accepting public funding for improvements.

Future grant conditions that could include rent freeze requirements or eviction restrictions tied to accepting public funding for improvements. Bottom line: Tenant anxiety about EPC works is real and widespread among older renters – proactive communication may help avoid disputes or void periods.

Editor’s view

This research highlights a genuine tension in EPC policy. Landlords face expensive upgrade deadlines, but older tenants – often the most vulnerable to cold homes – fear the consequences of improvement works. The call for protections linked to government grants is worth watching. If funding comes with strings attached, landlords may need to factor in rent constraints when calculating upgrade returns.

Published: 6 March 2026

