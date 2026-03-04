Rural landlords face EPC upgrade bills exceeding annual rental income

Landlords across England and Wales face a combined £26 billion bill to meet the government’s 2030 EPC deadline, with upgrade costs in some rural areas exceeding total annual rental income by almost 50 percent.

New analysis from insurance provider Just Landlords reveals that 3.38 million properties currently fall short of the proposed Band C target. Under Energy Secretary Ed Miliband’s Warm Homes Plan, all tenancies must have a minimum EPC rating of C by October 2030.

Regional divide exposes rural landlords

While the average cost to upgrade a non-compliant property stands at £7,633, the figures vary sharply by location. Rural and northern regions face costs as high as £12,000 per property, while London landlords can cover retrofit expenses with just a few weeks of rental income.

Just Landlords calculated a “repair-to-rent ratio” comparing upgrade costs to annual rental income. In Powys, where 83 percent of properties are non-compliant, the average retrofit bill is £10,759 – equivalent to 148 percent of the area’s average annual rent of £7,248. Hartlepool follows at 138 percent, with the Isle of Anglesey at 135 percent and Gwynedd at 131 percent.

London presents a stark contrast. In Kensington and Chelsea, upgrade costs represent just 20 percent of annual rental income. Westminster sits at 22 percent, with Islington and Hammersmith and Fulham both at 25 percent.

Funding gap threatens compliance

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s February analysis of Decent Homes Standard costs, which found landlords facing a separate £26.5 billion compliance burden. Together, these regulatory requirements represent a significant capital outlay for property investors – particularly those with portfolios concentrated in lower-rent areas.

The government has yet to confirm whether it will reinstate financial support for landlords meeting EPC targets. The previous Green Homes Grant scheme closed in 2021 after distributing just a fraction of its £2 billion budget.

Industry bodies including Propertymark have warned that without grant support, smaller landlords may exit the sector rather than absorb upgrade costs – further reducing rental supply at a time when the market is already constrained.

What this means for landlords

If you own property in Wales or northern England: Upgrade costs may exceed annual rent. Factor this into cash flow planning now – waiting until 2029 risks contractor shortages and higher prices.

Upgrade costs may exceed annual rent. Factor this into cash flow planning now – waiting until 2029 risks contractor shortages and higher prices. Watch for: Any government announcement on grant funding ahead of the October 2030 deadline. The Spring Statement offered no new support.

Any government announcement on grant funding ahead of the October 2030 deadline. The Spring Statement offered no new support. Bottom line: London landlords can absorb EPC costs relatively easily. Rural landlords face a harder calculation – and may need to consider whether lower-yield properties remain viable.

Editor’s view

The repair-to-rent ratio exposes a fundamental problem with blanket energy efficiency deadlines. A landlord in Powys earning £7,000 a year from a property cannot reasonably spend £11,000 on upgrades without grant support. Unless the government addresses this regional disparity, rural rental supply will shrink further – the opposite of what housing policy should achieve.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 4 March 2026

Sources: Just Landlords, Gov.uk

