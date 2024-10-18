Landlords urged to share views in global energy efficiency survey

Landlords across the UK are being called upon to participate in an international survey conducted by the International Union of Property Owners (UIPI) to assess the challenges of making rental properties compliant with energy efficiency targets aimed at achieving net zero by 2050.

Assessing progress since 2021

In 2021, a similar survey revealed that 31% of respondents cited economic constraints as a major obstacle to implementing energy-efficient modifications in their properties. Additionally, 54% indicated that subsidies and grants would encourage them to make necessary changes. Three years on, UIPI is seeking to understand what steps property professionals in Europe have taken and what plans they have for future improvements in energy efficiency.

UK’s pioneering role in energy standards

The UIPI is particularly keen to hear from landlords and property professionals in the UK, as the country was the first to introduce minimum energy performance requirements for rental properties. The UK’s experience could provide valuable insights into the effectiveness of legislation and the practical challenges faced by landlords in meeting these standards.

Opportunity to influence policy and win a prize

All participants in the survey will be entered into a draw to win a €50 Amazon gift card. The survey is expected to take no more than 10 minutes to complete and offers UK landlords a chance to contribute their perspectives on energy efficiency, potentially influencing future policies and support mechanisms.

For landlords like Jane Smith, who has been managing properties in London for over a decade, participating in the survey is crucial. “It’s important for us to voice the real challenges we face in making our properties more energy-efficient,” she said. “Financial constraints are a significant barrier, and hopefully, our feedback can lead to better support from policymakers.”

A call to action

As the deadline for achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 approaches, input from UK landlords is vital in shaping effective strategies to overcome barriers to energy efficiency. By sharing their experiences and challenges, landlords can help inform policies that support both property owners and tenants in the transition to greener homes.

Landlords and property investors interested in contributing can take the survey, which should take no more than 10 minutes, by clicking here.