Budget cuts could lead to soaring court delays, senior officials warn

Court delays in the UK could significantly increase if proposed spending cuts are implemented in the upcoming Budget, senior officials have warned.

Housing and Justice Secretaries express concerns

It is understood that both the Housing Secretary and Justice Secretary have expressed serious concerns over the impact of potential spending cuts on the justice system. According to reports by the BBC, the ministers have communicated their worries to the Prime Minister following rumours that a £40 billion funding gap would be bridged not just with tax rises but also substantial spending cuts.

Such cuts could be as much as 20% in some departments, the BBC understands.

Experts warn of ‘devastating’ effects

Danny Shaw, a commentator on justice and policing affairs who has previously advised the Home Office, told the BBC that cuts of that magnitude would be “devastating” for the justice department.

“It would completely destroy in many ways the criminal justice system in terms of the courts, probation, prisons, and legal aid,” he said. Shaw added that there is already a backlog of around 68,000 cases in the Crown Courts.

Landlords voice concerns over court delays

There have been numerous warnings to both the past and current governments about the likely impact on court delays if Section 21 powers are abolished, as the government is committed to achieving.

Ian Fletcher, director of policy at the British Property Federation, said: “Possession claims from submission to conclusion can take well over a year in some places. Access to the courts is important for not just private landlords, but social landlords, and tenants.

“It is great that the government is committed to digitalisation, but that won’t arrive anytime soon, and in the meantime, if our courts are to cope with more possession cases they will need more resources and more recruitment of staff like bailiffs. I’d like to be confident that is happening, but after a decade of talk and little action I am sceptical.

“If I were a landlord, I would therefore be writing to my local MP asking them to raise their concerns and seeking more assurances.”

Landlords face uncertainty

The potential for increased court delays is causing concern among both landlords and tenants. Sarah Thompson, a landlord from Manchester, shared her worries: “The thought of possession claims taking over a year is alarming. It affects not just landlords like me but also tenants who need timely resolutions to their housing situations.”

For landlords, the looming spending cuts and potential for prolonged court delays raise significant concerns about the efficiency of the justice system and the handling of property-related cases. As the Budget announcement approaches, stakeholders are encouraged to engage with their MPs to seek clarity and advocate for sufficient funding to ensure the justice system can operate effectively.