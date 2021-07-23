New guidance pushes benefit of ADR

Alternative dispute resolution such as mediation should be used where possible and appropriate, said the Government in the latest update of its guidance for landlords and tenants on Understanding the possession action process, just published.

There are several services available in the market which specialise in resolving disputes in the private rented sector which you may wish to consider, it advises. And, landlords can access the Housing Ombudsman Service for training on dispute resolution.

‘If you make a claim for possession, the court will ask you for information to determine whether your tenant is vulnerable; for example whether they have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic (including if they were clinically extremely vulnerable and/or were shielding) or if they are in receipt of welfare benefits. The court may not be able to progress your case until you provide this information. If your tenant is struggling as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, you should consider if you could delay seeking repossession of your property and find a way to support your tenant until such a time as they might be better able to move to another property’.

The guide ‘recognises’ that in some cases, making a claim for possession will be unavoidable – ‘for instance if your tenant is building up rent arrears and refusing to communicate with you’. But it is important that court time is put to the best possible use and, where possible, ‘you should use the court process only as a last resort’.

