How to cause confusion

Most fees charged in connection with a tenancy are now banned, would-be tenants are reminded in How to rent, a newly published guide ‘for people who are looking for a house or flat to rent’.

This ‘easy to read’, downloadable, guide tells tenants that a charge to reserve a property is permitted but it must be refundable and it cannot equate to more than one weeks’ rent. Viewing fees and tenancy set-up fees are not allowed.

If the total annual rent is less than £50,000, the maximum deposit is five weeks’ rent. If the annual rent is £50,000 or above, the maximum deposit is six weeks’ rent. The deposit must be refundable at the end of the tenancy, usually subject to the rent being paid and the property being returned in good condition, and it must be ‘protected’ during the tenancy.

All this is helpful, but perhaps not for unwary landlords. Because this ‘easy to read’ How to Rent is not the same as the fuller version How to Rent. The checklist for renting in England.

It is the latter which Landlords must continue to provide to all tenants at the start of their tenancies, or face possible penalties is they do not.