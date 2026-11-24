Sandwell Council imposes an immediate borough-wide Article 4 Direction that removes permitted development rights for small HMOs, so every conversion for three to six sharers now needs full planning permission from 17 November 2026.

The council confirmed the Direction came into effect on 17 November 2026 and covers the whole borough, with a public consultation running from 19 November to 21 December 2026 before members decide whether to confirm it permanently.

Investors lining up a three to six-bed conversion in West Bromwich, Smethwick, Oldbury or Rowley Regis now face a planning application, fee and wait where none was needed a fortnight ago, plus closer scrutiny of concentration, waste and street impact.

What the immediate Direction changes

A small HMO is a home shared by three to six people from more than one household who share a kitchen or bathroom. Until now Sandwell landlords could create one without planning permission under national permitted development rights, while HMOs for seven or more people already needed consent.

The immediate Direction strips out that automatic right across Sandwell. The council said each HMO application must now go through its planning process for approval, giving officers power to control numbers borough-wide and street by street.

Councillor Ray Nock, leader of Sandwell Council, said the move responded to resident concern. “We have heard the concerns residents have raised about HMOs in their neighbourhoods, and this Article 4 Direction will give us greater control over new developments,” he said.

Nock said high concentrations of HMOs can put pressure on local services and change the character of an area. “By requiring planning permission for new HMOs, we will have stronger powers to manage their impact and help prevent high numbers of them being built in our communities,” he said.

The council also urged residents to report suspected unauthorised HMOs. It said tip-offs will help officers investigate and take enforcement action where required, a warning that raises the stakes for landlords tempted to press ahead without consent.

Consultation to 21 December will decide if curbs stay

The Direction is in force now but it is not yet final. Residents and landlords can have their say from 19 November until 21 December 2026, with details and the response form on the council HMO pages.

Officers will weigh the responses before recommending whether to confirm the Direction on a permanent basis. Landlords with deals in progress should respond with evidence on housing need, management standards and local demand rather than leaving the file to objectors.

Sandwell already runs borough-wide additional licensing from 1 October 2024, so a three-person share in two households needs a licence as well as planning consent under the new rule. Failure to meet HMO standards can lead to an unlimited fine or a civil penalty, the council warns.

Midlands HMO crackdown widens

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on Telford logging 700 inspections and 126,000 pounds in fines as HMO curbs loomed, which showed how enforcement now runs alongside planning controls. The latest Sandwell figures suggest that twin-track approach is spreading across the Midlands.

Stoke-on-Trent confirmed city-wide HMO controls from 23 October, while Telford has paired inspections with fines and licence checks. Sandwell goes further by using an immediate Direction, so there is no grace period for new schemes started after 17 November.

If the Direction is confirmed, Sandwell will join a growing list of councils where small HMO creation is a planning decision, not a permitted right. That shifts risk to purchase price: buyers who paid HMO value without consent may hold stock that can only operate as single-family lets.

What this means for landlords

If you own a Sandwell HMO pipeline: pause works started after 17 November and take planning advice before signing tenants on a shared basis.

pause works started after 17 November and take planning advice before signing tenants on a shared basis. Watch for: the 21 December 2026 consultation close and the confirmation decision that follows – objections carry more weight with local evidence.

the 21 December 2026 consultation close and the confirmation decision that follows – objections carry more weight with local evidence. Bottom line: budget for an application, longer voids and possible refusal in streets already dense with shares; price offers to reflect planning risk.

Editor’s view

Immediate Directions leave no room for drift. Sandwell landlords who treated small HMOs as a paperwork exercise now need a planning strategy and a licensing file to match. Respond to the consultation, or others will set the terms.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 24 November 2026

Sources: Sandwell Council, Landlord Knowledge

Related reading: Telford reports 700 inspections and 126,000 pounds in fines as HMO curbs loom

