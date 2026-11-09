Telford reports 700 inspections and £126,000 fines as HMO curbs loom

Telford and Wrekin Council has reported around 700 private rental inspections, more than 240 improvement notices and action on about 1,000 safety hazards under its Better Homes for All scheme.

The update, published on 4 November through the council newsroom and repackaged on 6 November, pairs the two-year inspection record with a one-year enforcement price tag of about £60,000 in court fines plus more than £66,000 in civil penalties, charges and rent repayments.

The timing sharpens the message for local HMO owners because the same report confirms the council expects to bring in an Article 4 Direction next year, which would require planning permission for all new shared houses.

Telford reports 700 inspections and 1,000 hazards removed

The Better Homes for All programme was set up to tackle poor conditions, target rogue operators and protect vulnerable tenants. The team received close to 1,000 requests for help from tenants and landlords over two years.

Officers dealt directly with both sides. More than 200 landlords have received advice and guidance, while formal notices followed where informal fixes did not land.

Councillor Nathan England, cabinet member for safer streets and better housing, said the scheme was making a real difference. “Our approach is based on support, engagement and enforcement,” he said. “Where landlords are willing to engage, we will support them to improve standards. But where people fail to meet their legal responsibilities or put tenants at risk, we will not hesitate to take enforcement action.”

Fines reach £126,000 as Article 4 Direction moves closer

Over the past year, successful prosecutions brought fines of about £60,000. Further civil penalties, property charges and rent repayment orders added more than £66,000 in fines and repayments, taking the combined one-year figure past £126,000.

The council also points to joint work with the fire service. In Hollinswood, a scheme across 36 blocks of flats has upgraded door-entry security and cut communal fly-tipping.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on Telford Council withdrawing its £1,500-plus HMO licensing plan in September. The latest update shows enforcement continuing through inspections and prosecutions while planning controls take a different route.

HMO planning controls would need permission for new lets

An Article 4 Direction would remove permitted development rights for small HMO conversions, giving the council a say over the spread and impact of shared houses for the first time. Landlords eyeing new HMO conversions should track the consultation and start dates.

Licensing pressure is rising elsewhere too, with Medway confirming a January licensing start across seven wards. Telford owners with existing shared houses should keep licences, safety certificates and occupancy records ready for inspection.

The full enforcement breakdown is set out in the Telford Live council report on rental inspections.

What this means for landlords

If you let in Telford and Wrekin: expect proactive inspections and keep gas, electrical, fire and EPC paperwork easy to produce.

expect proactive inspections and keep gas, electrical, fire and EPC paperwork easy to produce. Watch for: the Article 4 Direction timetable next year if you plan a new HMO conversion.

the Article 4 Direction timetable next year if you plan a new HMO conversion. Bottom line: engaged landlords get advice, while absent or non-compliant owners face fines above £126,000 a year in total.

Editor’s view

Telford has paired support with steady enforcement, and the numbers show it is not bluffing. Owners planning new HMOs should hold off on spending until the Article 4 boundary and start date are fixed.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 09 November 2026

Sources: Telford and Wrekin Council, Telford Live

Related reading: Telford Council withdraws £1,500-plus HMO licensing plan



