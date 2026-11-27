The cost of providing rented homes in England and Wales has risen by 43 percent between 2015 and 2025, outpacing inflation of 38 percent over the same period, according to a new Private Rented Sector Cost Index published by the National Residential Landlords Association.

Once the effect of Section 24 restrictions on mortgage interest tax relief is factored in, the NRLA puts the true increase at closer to 50 percent. Mortgage interest accounts for 38 percent of landlord spending and was responsible for more than half of the total rise in letting costs across the decade.

The timing turns a measurement exercise into a Budget battle. With a four percentage point rise in property income tax due from 6 April 2027, the NRLA is using its first cost index to argue that landlords have no margin left to absorb the next hit – and that tenants will end up paying through higher rents.

Mortgages drove more than half the rise

Much of the financial pressure arrived after 2021. Costs were broadly stable between 2015 and 2021 while interest rates stayed low by historic standards, then surged by 50 percent in just three years to 2024 as borrowing costs climbed.

The index tracks 14 expenses faced by landlords, covering mortgage finance, repairs and maintenance, property management, insurance and regulation. Each cost is weighted using a method similar to the one the Office for National Statistics uses to calculate inflation. The methodology has been independently checked by Chris Walker, former senior government economist at ChamberlainWalker Economics.

“For the first time businesses and policy makers have access to a clear assessment of the costs the sector faces,” Ben Beadle, chief executive of the NRLA, said. “Not every cost is within the government’s control, but tax policy certainly is.”

Compliance costs jumped 51 percent

Strip out mortgage finance and the biggest driver was insurance and regulatory compliance, up 51 percent over the decade. The NRLA presents the figure as evidence that successive waves of regulation have carried a direct price tag for the sector, on top of borrowing costs.

Beadle tied the findings directly to the Budget. “The Chancellor is choosing to increase taxes on rental income despite warnings from the Office for Budget Responsibility and other respected economists that higher costs will be passed on to tenants through higher rents,” he said. “Today’s analysis is a clear illustration that landlords cannot simply absorb ever increasing costs.” Full details of the index are set out in the NRLA cost index report.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on August data showing the Budget tax rise will swallow 83 percent of the average rent increase, which put a cash figure on the same squeeze. The new index adds a decade-long baseline: costs were already running ahead of inflation before the next tax rise lands.

What this means for landlords

If you carry mortgage debt: borrowing costs drove most of the decade’s increase, so stress-test every refinance against rates a full point above today’s offers.

borrowing costs drove most of the decade’s increase, so stress-test every refinance against rates a full point above today’s offers. If you have owned since before 2021: the 50 percent surge since then means old assumptions on margins no longer hold – rework yield calculations on current costs, not purchase-era ones.

the 50 percent surge since then means old assumptions on margins no longer hold – rework yield calculations on current costs, not purchase-era ones. Watch for: the 6 April 2027 property income tax rise landing alongside Making Tax Digital quarterly reporting for incomes above 30,000 pounds.

the 6 April 2027 property income tax rise landing alongside Making Tax Digital quarterly reporting for incomes above 30,000 pounds. Bottom line: a decade of data now backs what most landlords felt in their accounts – costs rose faster than inflation, and the next tax rise starts from that higher base.

Editor’s view

An index is only as useful as the argument it supports, and the NRLA has built this one for a single purpose: to make the April tax rise politically expensive. The 43 percent headline is solid, but the 50 percent figure is the one that will travel. Landlords should use both – the first for business planning, the second for every consultation response they write between now and April.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 27 November 2026

Sources: National Residential Landlords Association, ChamberlainWalker Economics

Related reading: Section 24 for Landlords: Mortgage Interest Tax Relief Explained

