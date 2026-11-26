The English Housing Survey for 2025-26 puts the average private rent in England at £269 a week, up from £250 a year earlier, with the private rented sector still covering 4.8 million households, or 19 percent of all homes.

Figures published on 26 November 2026 by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government show the sector has held at around a fifth of households since 2013-14, after doubling in size since the early 2000s. In London the average weekly rent rose by £46 to £439. Across the rest of England it rose by £11 to £219.

Rent growth on that scale keeps existing tenancies cash generative for landlords who bought with room in their cover ratios, but it also sharpens the affordability test on every new let agreed this winter.

Private rents take a larger share of income

Private renters spent an average of 34 percent of household income on housing costs in 2025-26, more than mortgagors and social renters. A quarter of all renters said they found paying rent fairly or very difficult, with the figure at 27 percent for private renters against 22 percent for social renters.

Arrears stayed low. Two percent of private renters were in arrears at the time of interview and a further 2 percent had fallen behind at some point in the previous 12 months, giving a combined 4 percent. That compares with 5 percent in 2024-25 and 9 percent a decade ago.

Younger households still rent as buying hopes lift

Nearly seven in 10 households headed by someone aged 16 to 24 lived in the private rented sector in 2025-26, against only 5 percent of those aged 65 or over. The share among 45 to 54 year olds rose from 14 percent in 2015-16 to 18 percent, while the share among 25 to 34 year olds fell from 46 percent to 42 percent.

Among private renters who expected to buy, 34 percent thought they would do so within two to five years and only 9 percent put the wait at 10 years or more. The share expecting to buy within two years rose to 29 percent in 2025-26 from 23 percent the year before.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s November report on East Lindsey topping the damp table, which used the same survey programme to map condition pressures. The latest headline release shifts the lens from stock condition to household resilience, and it points the same way: demand for rented homes is not fading even as rents climb.

Of the 1.2 million vacant dwellings recorded in England, 10 percent sat in the private rented sector. The Hamptons forecast of 14.2 percent rent growth to 2029 sits alongside these figures as a forward read on that tight stock position, though the two use different methods and timeframes. The official source for the new numbers is the English Housing Survey 2025-26 headline findings on demographics and household resilience.

What this means for landlords

If you are setting rents this winter: the £269 national average and 34 percent income share leave less room for above-market uplifts without lifting arrears risk.

the £269 national average and 34 percent income share leave less room for above-market uplifts without lifting arrears risk. Watch for: younger tenant cohorts staying longer and older working-age cohorts growing, which favours clear referencing and longer fixed terms.

younger tenant cohorts staying longer and older working-age cohorts growing, which favours clear referencing and longer fixed terms. Bottom line: stock is tight and buying intent is rising but slow, so well-priced homes should let fast if paperwork and condition are right.

Editor’s view

Flatlining supply with rising rents is the market telling landlords it still needs them. The landlords who win from here will be the ones who price against affordability evidence, not last year’s peak, and keep homes in a condition that survives scrutiny.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 26 November 2026

Sources: Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government, English Housing Survey 2025-26

Related reading: Hamptons forecasts rents up 14.2% as house prices lag at 7.2%

