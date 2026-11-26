Budgy reveals half of letting agents are still publishing outdated fees or terms six months after the Renters Rights Act took effect, with almost one in five publishing no landlord fees at all.

The review of 2,818 agencies found 51 percent display out-of-date information on their websites. Many still list tenancy renewals, assured shorthold tenancies and Section 21 evictions, all of which ended on 1 May 2026. Almost one in six agencies still refer to Section 21, with some listing an average £120 fee for serving a notice that can no longer be served.

Outdated paperwork is more than an admin slip at a moment when agents are about to become landlords’ front line for the national rental database. Councils rolling out the database from 15 December will expect accurate records from agents acting for landlords, and an agent still quoting for Section 21 work is signalling it has not kept up with the law it charges to navigate.

Budgy also found that 19 percent of agencies publish no landlord fees online at all, despite a legal duty to do so since 2015. Of those that do publish fees, three in five are out of date. More than half of the 4,275 branches studied still charge for tenancy renewals or extensions that no longer exist in their old form.

Section 21 and renewal fees linger on agent sites

Renewal fees are the most common leftover. The typical renewal charge before the reforms was about £180, and many sites still show it even though fixed-term renewals and assured shorthold tenancies have gone. Section 21 references persist on about 16 percent of sites.

Alfie Higgins, founder of Budgy, said landlords should treat stale fee pages as a warning sign. “The Renters Rights Act came in more than six months ago, but half of the letting agents we surveyed are still referring to outdated terms in the information they publish online,” he said. “If your agent’s paperwork still talks about Section 21, that is a sign to look around for one that is more up to date.”

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on August data showing 69 percent of landlords expect to self-manage within two years, with compliance workload a key driver. Agents that cannot keep their own fee pages current will struggle to persuade landlords to stay.

Section 13 fees shift new costs onto landlords

Many agencies have added new charges to replace renewal income, most commonly a fee for serving the Section 13 rent increase notice that is now the only route to raise rent during a tenancy. Budgy puts the typical Section 13 fee at £240, paid even if the tenant challenges the rise at tribunal and the landlord ends up with a cut.

That sting is real: Landlord Knowledge’s coverage of Goodlord tribunal data shows challenges cutting requested rises from 9.8 percent to 5.8 percent on average, with only one in three landlords winning the full amount. A landlord can now pay £240 for the notice and still see the rent reduced.

David Smith, partner at Bishop and Sewell, said the legal duty to publish accurate fees has not gone away. “Since the Tenant Fees Act prohibited fees to tenants, many agents have forgotten the need to accurately publish fees in their offices and on their websites,” he said. “At a time when landlords are using agents more than ever and where agents will be charging new fees to cover new responsibilities, these obligations are more important than ever.” The duty sits in section 83 of the Consumer Rights Act 2015, which requires a full fee list on websites and in branches.

What this means for landlords

If you use a letting agent: open their fees page today and search for Section 21, AST and renewal wording – any mention means the page predates 1 May and needs challenge.

open their fees page today and search for Section 21, AST and renewal wording – any mention means the page predates 1 May and needs challenge. If you are quoted a Section 13 fee: ask what it covers if the rise goes to tribunal, since the typical £240 applies even when the tribunal cuts the rent.

ask what it covers if the rise goes to tribunal, since the typical £240 applies even when the tribunal cuts the rent. If you are choosing a new agent: treat a current fee page as a basic competence test alongside client-money protection and redress membership.

treat a current fee page as a basic competence test alongside client-money protection and redress membership. Watch the December database rollout: agents acting for you will need accurate records, so confirm who holds your compliance documents before the 15 December start.

agents acting for you will need accurate records, so confirm who holds your compliance documents before the 15 December start. Bottom line: stale fees signal stale compliance, and with tribunal risks on rent rises, that can cost you twice.

Editor’s view

An agent that still advertises Section 21 six months after abolition is telling you how it handles change. Landlords face a database rollout in weeks and tribunal-tested rent rules now. Pick the agent that reads the law before it bills you for it.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 26 November 2026

Sources: Budgy, Bishop and Sewell

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