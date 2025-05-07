Landlords call for fair reforms as Renters’ Rights Bill nears final stages

The Renters’ Rights Bill is approaching its final stages in the House of Lords, with two critical committee sessions scheduled for 12 and 14 May 2025. These sessions present a pivotal opportunity for stakeholders to influence the legislation that aims to overhaul the private rented sector in England.

NRLA emphasises need for court reform alongside Section 21 abolition

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), has expressed support for measures to improve rental housing quality. He stated: “Too often the actions of a minority of rogue and criminal landlords have brought the sector into disrepute. We therefore support measures to ensure every rental home is of a decent quality, and swift action is taken where standards threaten the health of tenants. However, this all needs to be backed up with robust enforcement by councils.”

Regarding the proposed abolition of Section 21, Beadle cautioned: “Ending Section 21 will leave the courts needing to hear possession claims where landlords have a legitimate reason. The cross-party Housing Select Committee has warned that without reforms to ensure the courts process cases much more swiftly, they risk becoming overwhelmed. This will not serve the interests of tenants or landlords seeking justice.”

Propertymark advocates for thorough scrutiny and resource allocation

Propertymark, representing letting agents across the UK, has raised concerns about the potential unintended consequences of the Renters’ Rights Bill if not carefully scrutinized. They highlighted issues such as the lack of clarity over key areas like student accommodation, rent arrears thresholds, and how the reforms would address antisocial behaviour.

Propertymark emphasized the importance of ensuring that local enforcement teams have the necessary resources and capacity to proactively tackle poor standards in the private rented sector. They stated:

“Councils are facing severe budgetary constraints. However, many local enforcement teams do not currently have the resources and capacity to proactively tackle poor standards in the private rented sector.”

Landlords seek clarity and fairness in upcoming reforms

As the Renters’ Rights Bill progresses, landlords across the UK are seeking assurances that the reforms will be implemented fairly and with adequate support structures in place. The emphasis is on creating a balanced system that protects tenants’ rights while ensuring that landlords can operate effectively and with confidence in the legal framework.

The upcoming committee sessions in the House of Lords will be instrumental in determining the final shape of the legislation. Stakeholders are hopeful that their concerns will be addressed to create a sustainable and equitable private rented sector.