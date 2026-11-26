Nationwide has launched a 1 percent deposit mortgage for first-time buyers that allows borrowing of up to six times income, backed by a pledge to lend up to £1 billion a year through the deal.

The Helping Hand one percent Deposit Mortgage went live on 25 November and is available through brokers and Nationwide advisers on a five-year fixed rate at 5.99 percent with no fee. It applies to existing houses only, with no flats or new-build homes, and applicants must take advice and pass enhanced affordability and credit checks.

Rental demand faces a more direct test from this product than from most lender launches because it targets existing stock, where landlords most often sell and tenants most often buy. A buyer able to move with a £2,352 deposit on a £235,200 home can leave the rental queue years earlier than a buyer saving for a 5 percent deposit.

The society said the product could cut the time needed to save a deposit from five years and nine months to 15 months for someone saving 5 percent of average monthly net pay. In London the gap is starker, with two years to save a 1 percent deposit on a £450,417 first home against nine years for a 5 percent deposit.

How the one percent deposit deal works

Borrowers must meet minimum income thresholds of £30,000 for sole applicants and £50,000 for joint applicants. Self-employed applicants are excluded, and the loan is fixed for five years to give payment certainty. Nationwide said less than 0.1 percent of existing Helping Hand loans are three or more months in arrears.

The loan allows up to 99 percent loan-to-value and up to six times income subject to affordability. Nationwide said more than 85,000 first-time buyers have used Helping Hand since April 2021, and the new option aims to add more than 5,000 buyers a year. The society pointed to deposit data showing Helping Hand buyers rely less on gifted deposits than other first-time buyers in every UK region.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on Chestertons data showing one in four London landlords re-letting after a sale bid, which highlighted how sensitive sales outcomes remain to first-time buyer finance. Easier low-deposit access for existing homes could firm up that buyer pool, while tighter income rules and the 5.99 percent rate will still screen out weaker applicants.

Why existing homes matter for landlords

Most low-deposit support in recent years has leaned towards new builds, including the expected Your First Home push. Nationwide’s deal does the opposite by excluding new builds and targeting secondhand houses, the same pool landlords typically sell into. That focus gives it a clearer read-across to resale prices and time to sell than another new-build-only incentive.

Paragon’s recent buy-to-let repricing showed lenders still competing for landlord business, but the pricing here is firmly owner-occupier territory. The landlord effect is indirect: stronger first-time buyer demand can support exit values, shorten voids on sales, and pull some longer-term tenants out of the rental market.

Nationwide also warned about the cost of waiting. It estimated that while saving the extra deposit needed for a 5 percent deal, UK first-time buyer prices could rise by about £21,900 on 2 percent annual growth, adding about £1,100 to the required 5 percent deposit. For landlords, the same maths points to continued Nationwide research on deposit saving times and regional costs shaping tenant decisions to stay or go.

What this means for landlords

If you are planning a sale in 2027: test pricing against stronger low-deposit demand for houses, not flats, since flats are excluded from this deal.

test pricing against stronger low-deposit demand for houses, not flats, since flats are excluded from this deal. If you hold family houses near first-time buyer stock: track viewing and offer levels in the next quarter, as 1 percent deposits can pull tenants forward as buyers.

track viewing and offer levels in the next quarter, as 1 percent deposits can pull tenants forward as buyers. Watch the 5.99 percent rate and income bar: £30,000 sole and £50,000 joint minimums plus advice-only access will limit volumes to stronger applicants.

£30,000 sole and £50,000 joint minimums plus advice-only access will limit volumes to stronger applicants. Review rent versus buy talk with tenants: tenants asking about buying may now have a realistic existing-home route, which can aid churn planning.

tenants asking about buying may now have a realistic existing-home route, which can aid churn planning. Bottom line: this supports resale liquidity more than rental growth, so price exits on evidence rather than assuming a broad price jump.

Editor’s view

Nationwide has picked the part of the market landlords care about: existing houses. The income thresholds and 5.99 percent fix keep it disciplined, but a £1 billion yearly pledge is enough to move chains at the bottom. Sellers should welcome it without mistaking it for a boom signal.

Editor’s view

Nationwide has picked the part of the market landlords care about: existing houses. The income thresholds and 5.99 percent fix keep it disciplined, but a £1 billion yearly pledge is enough to move chains at the bottom. Sellers should welcome it without mistaking it for a boom signal.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 26 November 2026

Sources: Nationwide Building Society, Moneyfacts

Related reading: Chestertons: quarter of London landlords re-let after exit bid

